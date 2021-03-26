Out of 193 countries worldwide, the U.S. currently comes in 46th place for life expectancy. The driving forces behind this statistic are multifaceted, but part of the problem is a health care approach that's reactive instead of proactive and preventative. Integrative nutritionist Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N. is an exception to that rule. Longevity is front of mind in her nutrition practice.

Davar approaches each patient in a personalized and holistic manner, emphasizing preventative wellness and long-term health. Not only a dietitian, Davar is a bilingual Russian-American health coach, radio host, speaker, author, yogi, and theta healer. Based in Miami and New York City, Davar specializes in integrative, healthy-aging nutrition and lifestyle interventions.

To help promote balance, Davar’s upcoming book, Driven Women Wellness: Your Guide To Self-Care For Self-Preservation, offers a cohesive list of priorities, plan of action, and hacks to help women reach wellness goals while managing their busy lifestyles in a sustainable way.

I caught up with Davar to learn more about her longterm approach to personalized nutrition, get a glimpse into her morning wellness routine, and hear about her quick, nutrient-loaded breakfast ideas that any busy person will appreciate!