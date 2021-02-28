Feeling Workplace Burnout? 5 Ways to Increase Happiness While You Work

On a scale of 1-10, how happy do you feel while working? I am not talking about job satisfaction; I mean how many pleasant emotions are you feeling each day? (Emotions such as excitement, calm, amusement, and joy.) It's not realistic to feel pleasant emotions all day every day, but the goal is to feel more pleasant than unpleasant—and certainly more pleasant that painful emotions. (At work, "painful emotions" can include anger, fear, chronic stress, and so on.) My goal is to give you five powerful, proven tools to increase and sustain happiness while working.

The lines between home and work life have never been more blurred and a lot of the “work perks” are on pause at the moment. Not to mention, human connection is the number one predictor of happiness and we are missing the spontaneous water cooler chats, lunches, and even walks or happy hours after work.

So what can you do to combat work burnout and stress—especially during these trying times? Here, some solutions.