Contributing writer

Tia Graham is a happiness expert and founder of Arrive At Happy. Tia partners with organizations and individuals to increase their daily happiness and, in turn, increase success in all areas of their lives. She has worked with dozens of global companies such as Goldman Sachs, Hilton Hotels and Kashi to elevate engagement and drive bottom line results. With multiple certifications in neuroscience, positive psychology, leadership coaching, and employee morale she has supported leaders for four years at Arrive At Happy. Tia is also the host of the Arrive At Happy leaders show available on Spotify and iTunes.

She has a Certificate in Happiness Studies and a Certificate in Teaching Happiness from Harvard’s Tal Ben-Shahar and The Happiness Studies Academy. She is a Board Member of the National Speakers Association Los Angeles Chapter. Tia is a Certified Coach with the International Coaching Federation and holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Travel Industry Management from The University of Hawaii. She was born in British Columbia, Canada and currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two daughters. Tia is filled with joy when traveling, reading, snowboarding, experiencing hiking and yoga, spending time with family and friends, and spreading happiness daily.