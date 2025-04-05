You likely already know that exercise is valuable for your spiritual, physical, psychological, emotional, and relational well-being. You may have a Sunday exercise routine already in your schedule where you take a class or go to the gym. To set yourself up for a really great week and to feel happy on Sunday, start your day by moving outside. Ideas include walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, roller-skating, outdoor yoga, or surfing. This type of movement could help bring feelings of joy, calm, awe, connection, and positivity. Listen to great music or a podcast or the sounds of nature all around you. Do not let bad weather deter you, a run in the rain is equal to a therapy session to me!