The Secret To A Truly Restorative Vacation (Hint: It's Not Just Time Off)
It's no secret that vacations are essential for recharging our batteries, but did you know that taking time off from work can actually improve your well-being for weeks to come? A recent meta-analysis 1of 32 studies from nine countries sheds new light on how vacation time impacts employee health.
Plus, the findings reveal the secret to a truly restorative vacation doesn't lie just in the time away—it's in how you spend it.
Vacations aren't just a short-term boost
For years, research suggested that vacations only offered a brief respite from the stress of work, with benefits fading away quickly once employees returned to the grind.
However, this new meta-analysis paints a different picture. The researchers found that not only does a vacation provide a significant increase in well-being while you're away, but those benefits last much longer than previously thought. Even after returning to work, vacationers experienced sustained improvements in their overall well-being, often lasting well beyond the immediate post-vacation period.
Time to disconnect
The key to unlocking these long-lasting benefits lies in how fully you disengage from work during your time off. According to the research, employees who psychologically detached from their jobs while on vacation reaped the greatest rewards.
In simple terms, if you're checking emails or taking work calls, you're not really on vacation at all. The study suggests that true recovery requires a break from work, both physically and mentally.
This may sound obvious, but it's surprisingly difficult for many of us. In today's hyper-connected world, it's easy to stay tethered to our jobs, even when we're supposed to be off the clock. The researchers stress that the most restorative vacations are those in which employees can mentally "check out" and fully embrace the time away from their daily responsibilities.
Get a move on
While simply taking time off can work wonders, engaging in physical activity during your vacation is even better for your well-being. Whether it's hiking, snorkeling, or just taking a leisurely walk, the research found that any physical activity can boost your mental health and overall sense of restoration.
In fact, physical activity during vacation was found to be the most significant contributor to positive well-being changes. You don't have to climb mountains or run marathons—anything that gets your heart rate up will do the trick. Plus, many vacation activities naturally lend themselves to movement, from exploring new cities to swimming in the ocean. It's a win-win for both your body and mind.
How long do the benefits last?
You may be wondering, how long do these vacation benefits last once you're back to the office? The results are encouraging.
While there's some decline in well-being after returning to work, the positive effects of vacation linger longer than many researchers previously believed. The study shows that the well-being benefits of vacation only start to fade significantly after about three weeks. This means that your time off continues to offer value well into your return to the work routine.
Interestingly, the researchers found that longer vacations didn't lead to a faster decline in well-being, which contrasts with previous assumptions. Instead, the well-being benefits remained fairly steady even after extended time away from the office.
The takeaway
So, what can we learn from this study? For one, we should all make an effort to take our full vacation time and truly disconnect from work during those breaks.
But perhaps more importantly, we should consider integrating more physical activity into our trips. Whether it's hiking, kayaking, or simply exploring a new city by foot, adding movement to your vacation can significantly enhance its restorative effects.
From a workplace perspective, the study's findings underscore the importance of companies encouraging employees to take vacation time seriously. Organizations that promote a culture where taking time off is encouraged—not penalized—are likely to see a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce.
After all, well-rested employees are more engaged, less stressed, and more effective in their roles.