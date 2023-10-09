There are many health benefits of taking a vacation. It improves your mood, improves sleep quality, lowers the risk for cognitive issues with age, lowers cortisol, lessens the risk for heart disease, and so much more.

Issues arise, however, when we have an ability to detach from the responsibilities of our day-to-day lives.

"In a world where technology has created expectations of 'instant response time' and '24/7 availability,' the concept of downtime has taken on negative connotations for too many people today," says Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., LPC-NC. "But our bodies don't keep up with this oddly misaligned perspective—our bodies totally need some time off, or else the health and mental repercussions can be detrimental to our ability to manage any of our various roles successfully."

Well, there are ways to maximize recovery—mind and body—so you come back feeling more fulfilled and ready to go.

Just consider these to be general guidelines rather than a planning guide.

"Remember, everyone's idea of the ideal vacation may vary, and that's great! For some, the best kind of vacation is one in which getting out of bed is the most strenuous thing they'll do each day. Others seek activities to challenge their physical stamina," she says. "The most important thing to remember is that even a less than ideal vacation will still give you stories to recount on your return—don't stress about the 'perfect vacation'; just make sure you take one."