Everyone forgets things now and then. But lapses in memory seem to be increasingly common with age—along with a growing worry about what they mean about your health. Most people in their 20s won’t bat an eye if they can’t place someone’s name, but the words dementia or Alzheimer’s may creep into your thoughts if this happens in your 50s. Since only about 1 in every 1,000 older adults1 is completely free from any cognitive deterioration, does this support the notion that some extent of memory loss is just to be expected with age?

We tapped an integrative neurologist for her insights and for what you can do now to protect your memory.