The results? While having a job isn’t necessarily linked with better brain health, the factors that tend to come with employment do, especially social engagement. Specifically, researchers associate cognitive deterioration in late adulthood to the reduction in social engagement, volunteering, and other activities fostering mental acuity.

“We detect the most substantial impact of the program on delayed recall, a cognition measure linked to the onset of dementia,” they note.

Yet another study done in 2021 echoes this conclusion, stating that retired participants were more likely to experience cognitive decline than non-retired individuals3 —however, this study also notes that retired folks tends to be older, and that non-retired participants are more likely to keep up with regular exercise, both of which may contribute to those results.

As we mentioned earlier, these studies aren't saying that working a full time job forever is beneficial—so don’t force yourself to clock in when you’re 80 years old. However, it does show that the advantages of a steady job (like social engagement and a sense of purpose) will have a positive impact on your brain health and memory.

That said, you can reap these benefits and continue learning in some form or fashion, be it a hobby, class, part-time job, volunteer work, etc.