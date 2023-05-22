Did you know that May has been Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. since back in 1949? A lot has changed in the last 70+ years, including our understanding of how food fuels mental health and disease.

"The framework of Mental Health Awareness Month is tastier than ever because of the new science of nutritional psychiatry," Drew Ramsey, M.D., a nutritional psychiatrist, author, and mental health advocate, explained on a recent call with mindbodygreen. "There's a lot of research continuing to show that how we eat and what we eat really affects our mental health."