It’s widely known that a varied diet of fruits and vegetables offers the most nutritional benefits to the body. But what if chocolate was just as good for you—even supporting your cardiovascular health?

Well, we all know that it’s important to care for your heart through employing positive habits like working out and eating a balanced diet. Yet even so, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is a major cause of death in U.S. adults each year.

Posing the question of whether chocolate, or more specifically cocoa, could have any real health benefits, a recent 3.6 year study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that while consuming cocoa extract supplements did not eliminate or significantly reduce the occurrences of cardiovascular issues, it did lower the death rates by 27 percent.