The study, which was published in Scientific Reports, pulled from a group of over 25,000 participants. According to the researchers, the findings of this study suggest that an overall increase in flavanols may help to lower blood pressure.

They found that the key difference between participants with the highest versus the lowest intake was a difference of between 2 and 4 mmHg in blood pressure, with the lower group having higher flavanol intake. This was comparable to the difference made when people adopt a Mediterranean diet, which is consistently ranked as one of the best diets for overall health.

"What this study gives us is an objective finding about the association between flavanols—found in tea and some fruits—and blood pressure," explains Professor Gunter Kuhnle, a nutritionist at the University of Reading, who lead the study. "Previous studies of large populations have always relied on self-reported data to draw conclusions, but this is the first epidemiological study of this scale to objectively investigate the association between a specific bioactive compound and health."