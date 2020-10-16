According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 17.9 million people around the world have cardiovascular disease. Many lifestyle factors can increase or lower people’s risks of developing these diseases, and a new study pinpointed what it's calling the greatest factor: an unhealthy diet.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, compared 11 heart risk factors, and found that unhealthy diets played the most significant role in developing or dying from ischaemic heart disease, a combination of heart attacks and angina (chest pain).

That’s about two-thirds or six million deaths that could have been avoided with proper nutrition and healthier diets, study author Xinyao Liu, M.D., Ph.D., said in a news release.