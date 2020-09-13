By now, you’re very familiar with the daily COVID-prevention checklist: Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, wear your mask in public, and socially distance from others. And repeat. Each of these precautions aligns with guidelines the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, to help mitigate viral transmission.

What the CDC (or any of the powers that be, for that matter) doesn't address quite so clearly—much to many experts' dismay—is the fact that nutrition is also a nonnegotiable in the fight against COVID-19.

As for the CDC guidelines, there is a mention tucked into their "Food and Coronavirus" guidelines, where they advise: reduce pandemic-related stress through good nutrition; incorporate vitamins C and D, plus zinc, into your diet for possible immune system support; read labels on any canned foods you buy, and seek out the healthiest options; and prioritize fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains. They also point towards resources at USDA Nutrition Assistance Program if you need help securing nutritious foods.

Of course, all that information is important and useful—as are the other COVID-19 guidelines the CDC has laid out. But, unfortunately, there's not a single mention of nutrition as a preventative measure—it's entirely left out of the conversation on their "Prevent Getting Sick" section. The way mbg sees it, leaving nutrition as a side note is a huge miss. After all, we've had nutrition top-of-mind since day one of the pandemic—whether it's featuring an immunologist's COVID dietary advice, or discussing top immune-supporting nutrients with a longevity expert.

One expert who has been particularly outspoken about this topic is preventive medicine specialist David Katz, M.D. He already gave a compelling COVID reality check on the mindbodygreen podcast, and now, he’s sharing his thoughts on the importance of nutrition as a tool to keep you healthy—now, and always. But especially now.