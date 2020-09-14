When the Mediterranean diet meets the criteria of a pescetarian diet (aka pesco-Mediterranean), researchers say it may have even more benefits. According to the study, people who eat seafood in place of red meat and poultry may be 34% less likely to die from coronary artery disease. This is likely because of the healthful omega-3 fatty acids in fish.

"There is no clear consensus among nutrition experts on the role of dairy products and eggs in heart disease risk, however we allowed for them in the Peso-Mediterranean diet," cardiologist and lead author of the study James H. O'Keefe, M.D., says. "Low-fat yogurt and cheeses are preferred,” he adds, “butter and hard cheese are discouraged due to a high concentration of saturated fats and salt.”

Instead of butter, the pesco-Mediterranean diet recommends the use of extra-virgin olive oil. This high-quality, unrefined fat source helps lower bad (LDL) cholesterol and increase good (HDL) cholesterol, which also reduces cardiovascular risks.

When it comes to snacking, this diet encourages eating tree nuts, such as almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, and cashews, which have been shown to lower heart disease risk by 28%.