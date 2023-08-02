I am not going to be the first or last person to tell you this: You need to leave work at work. It is the only way you are going to declutter your head and recover while on vacation.

"If you really want a vacation, you're going to have to force yourself to leave behind any technology that ties you to your professional roles. Literally is best; metaphorically, if that's all you can manage. It can take a lot of discipline to step back and let go of the cellphone or laptop. However much effort it takes you to resist the urge—or addictive craving—to pick up your device and start scrolling through emails or the news is going to be well worth it!" says Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., LPC-NC. "Your brain totally deserves the opportunity to reroute itself, and we all know from current research that switching things up and reprogramming yourself out of ruts is one of the protective behaviors that helps fight against cognitive decline as we age."

I know how challenging it can be to actually do this. In normal day-to-day life, I often complain about the creeping ping of texts, emails, and social media notifications. But then when I actually take time off, I never let myself ignore them. So I empathize and acknowledge I'm not perfect. Given this, here's what I will say: You know your job better than I, so if you truly cannot not check email, that's your call and not for me to judge. But if you can, you should: The benefits far outweigh any perceived faults.