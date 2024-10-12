Skip to Content
Travel

Top 3 US Camping Destinations, Plus Insider Tips For Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 12, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Camping in the U.S.
Image by Savannah Paull x mbg creative
October 12, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey with Well-Traveled, a go-to destination for travel recommendations and tips. 

When I lived in a small town, I constantly yearned for city-based vacations—indulging in new culinary experiences, exploring historical landmarks, and enthusiastically checking off every tourist attraction on my itinerary.

However, as a current resident of New York City, my mindset has shifted significantly. Today, I find myself longing for an escape to unwind, relax, and immerse myself in something that this vibrant metropolis unfortunately lacks—nature.

Witnessing this intriguing contrast in real time, I recognize that I'm not alone in craving a holistic getaway. If you're also searching for your next nature-rich adventure, welcome—you're in the right place.

I reached out to my Instagram audience—a community filled with seasoned campers—to uncover the absolute best camping spots across the United States. These are destinations individuals flock to in order to discover serenity and return feeling fulfilled, rejuvenated, and more attuned to themselves and the world around them.

While the options are plentiful, I have distilled the most frequently favored locations down to just three, simplifying your decision-making process. Let's get going so you can get camping: 

1.

Big Sur, California

Big Sur
Image by Savannah Paull x mbg creative

Our first destination is Big Sur—a picturesque stretch of coastline nestled among the mountains of California's central coast.

Savannah Paull, an Alaska Native and regular Big Sur camper, describes the land as "Untouched, expansive, and [it] truly puts in perspective the beauty of our earth." 

Paull reminisces about winding up service roads, ascending into the hills, and setting up camp with a breathtaking ocean vista.

"The views from the campsites and service roads make Big Sur perfect for a romantic couple's getaway, yet it's also ideal for a group trip," Paull adds.

During the day, visitors can hike to nearby waterfalls, relax on the beaches, surf the renowned waves of the central coast, or explore the charming towns located just an hour above or below Big Sur.

Paull's firsthand tip

Paull prefers setting up shop nestled between the trees, but there are organized camping sites like Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park or luxe cabins like those at the Treebones Resort available, fit for the glampers among us. 
2.

South Utah

South Utah
Image by Gretchen Bauermeister, McKenna Seyboldt x mbg creative

I received glowing recommendations from at least 10 individuals who cherish the camping hubs located within the national parks of southern Utah—Bryce Canyon, Zion, and Moab, to name a few.

"Moab is truly unlike anywhere else I've ever been. It feels like an entirely different planet, with its red sands and wind-sculpted rock formations. It's a must-see destination when exploring the western U.S.," remarks McKenna Seyboldt, a California native and avid hiker.

Seyboldt's firsthand tip

"Plan your trip for the spring or fall seasons, as summers can be excessively hot, dry, and windy."

Gretchen Bauermeister, another enthusiast of southern Utah and a dedicated solo traveler, lauds the region for its diverse camping options.

"It was nice to pitch my tent for several days and drive in a different direction each day to get to my next adventure," she shares.

Moreover, as a passionate hiker, Bauermeister relishes the wealth of trails at her disposal here, singling out Angel's Landing and Fairyland Loop as personal favorites.

For those traveling during the warmer months, there's the opportunity to take a refreshing dip in nearby rivers and streams—a necessity during Bauermeister's recent visit amid 113-degree weather.

Bauermeister's firsthand tip

"I was not up for cooking over a stove after spending all day outside, so I stocked up on things like salad kits and smoked salmon to be able to make a quick, nutritious lunch on the go." 
3.

Adirondack Mountains, New York

Adirondack Mountains
Image by Danny Papes x mbg creative

The East Coast offers many tranquil getaways, including the often "underrated" Adirondacks—a mountain range boasting over 3,000 sparkling lakes and ponds and abundant unspoiled wilderness.

Here, you can find various types of camping, from cozy log cabins and traditional tent sites to multiday backpacking trails. One method that caught my interest is paddle camping, described to me by New York native Danny Papes, who's been visiting the area for most of his life.

"My first time paddle-camping was with a group of five in the Adirondacks following the Saranac Lake route, which takes you from Upper Saranac Lake, through Middle Saranac, and then out through Lower Saranac," he explains.

During the journey, most of your gear is transported in the canoe, allowing you to set up camp wherever you choose or stop for a quick dip or lunch break.

There's a brief half-mile stretch where you'll need to carry your canoe between Upper and Middle Saranac Lake, but otherwise, it's a straightforward paddle camping excursion, he says. 

"Paddle camping is an amazing way to experience the great outdoors for multiple nights with friends, especially for those who may not be keen on a long through-hike or living off dry camp food and ultralight equipment," Papes explains.

"Unlike other Adirondack lakes, Middle Saranac is almost entirely undeveloped so as the sun sets, there are loons calling and rodents trying to steal food left at the edges of camp," he says, so remember to pack up your food at night.

Papes' firsthand tip:

"August in the Adirondacks is warm during the day and cool at night, so a fire and sleeping bag are still a necessity." 

The takeaway

Camping is one of the best ways to connect with nature and disconnect from the stress of daily life.

When you're planning your next camping adventure, consider visiting Big Sur, Southern Utah, or the Adirondacks—each highly recommended by seasoned campers.

READ NEXT: Why Vacations Can Feel Stressful + 5 Tips on How To Relax & Recover While Away

