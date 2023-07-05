Because solo travel is usually a larger undertaking, you want to make sure the outcome will be worth it. Plus: It's all up to you. When traveling with family or friends, there are other needs and wants to consider. Here, it's all about your goals and purpose.

"You need to think about what you want out of a trip," says Sheryl Ott, avid traveler and founder of Dare To Detour. "Know what you want, first, and go to where you can breathe it in the air."

What does this mean in practice? Different locations inherently offer different experiences: You're going to have a wildly different experience from a city tour than you would the rugged American West or a small beach town.

So think about your goals—whether it be culture, quiet, or a challenge—and really try to tailor your location and experiences around them.