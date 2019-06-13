Between the dry in-flight air, lack of trusted water sources, salty foods, sweat-inducing activities—and perhaps—a glass of wine or two, travel can leave you feeling parched. It adds another layer if you are trying to stay away from one-time-use plastics, as often that's the only available option at airports, outings, and traditional "tourist" locations. Personally I find it challenging to keep up my water intake whenever I'm not at my desk or apartment, with my perpetually filled glass of water staring me down. So when I'm in a new location and environment, all bets are off.

Turns out, it's likely a little unrealistic to assume you are going to keep your hydration levels the exact same while on vacation—and that's OK. "It's fine not to be perfect when on vacation, it is vacation after all," says registered dietitian and nutritionist Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN. But, when you are low on water, you can end up feeling tired, getting a headache, or experience sallow skin. So even if it's not your eight-a-day standard, there are ways you can—and should—amp up your water intake.

Of course, getting in your fill of water is also subject to where you are and whether you trust the source. What can you do about that? Low-waste expert and nutritionist Abby K. Cannon, J.D., R.D., says to invest in a water purifying device, like the GOPure Pod.