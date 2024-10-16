Journaling expert and guide Laura Rubin developed this card deck in collaboration with psychiatrist Monisha Vasa, M.D. to provide a range of interesting and effective prompts to get you writing, drawing, or just thinking. The whole deck is beginner-friendly, but simultaneously provides unique perspectives for those already familiar with a journaling practice. I swear by them to break me out of a rut in my daily journal or deepen my practice when I'm on vacation. If you head to Montauk with a friend or romantic partner, these cards can even deepen your connection when shared out-loud.