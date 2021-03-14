On less extreme days, there are also a few safety factors to note. First off, rain can make surfaces more slippery, and decrease traction, says Hathiramani. "Pay more attention to the surfaces you run on, especially any painted lines on asphalt, muddy trails, ice, and flooding," he says. "Consider shortening your stride to be more in control of your form."

It's also important to take air temperature into consideration before lacing up your sneakers. That's because, freezing conditions can increase the risk of developing hypothermia, explains Hathiramani.

"There is a big difference between a warm summer rain and a pelting freezing rain," says Lamar. "Your runner behavior should change based on the season, and that might mean staying inside on cold, rainy days and heading outside on hot, rainy days."

That said, even on more temperate days, Lamar says maintaining a healthy core temperature is something to consider. "Being soaked to the core can be dangerous once you stop running," she explains. To mitigate this concern, she recommends bringing a change of clothes, and quickly heading inside post-run to warm up. "Even in warmer temperatures like a 70-degree day, runners can experience hypothermia if their core temperature drops due to rain."

What's more, all that water whipping by your face means lower visibility—for both you and drivers on the road. Lamar's advice? "You need to have full visibility of your running course to identify obstacles or unsafe circumstances, so wear a visor or hat to keep the rain out of your eyes." If you wear glasses, consider contacts during a rainy run.

It’s not enough for you to see clearly, though, drivers must also be able to see you. Staying alert (think: leaving your headphones at home) and choosing locations with fewer cars can help—this is also where proper gear comes into play.