6 Running Tips To Keep You Safe During Fall & Winter, From Pro Coaches

Another important consideration when the days get shorter is daylight, or lack thereof. Unless you're a morning runner, or have a flexible daytime schedule, chances are you may need to log some miles after dusk. "If you are running later in the evening, recognize you will need lights or reflective gear," says Lamar.

However, the type of reflective gear you choose is important, too. "When running in low-light or no-light environments it’s always important to find apparel pieces that combine high contrast colors along with correctly placed reflectivity features," says Mike Orton, product line manager at Brooks, who facilitated extensive research on this topic while developing their Run Visible Collection. "During our research with 3M, we took the POV of a driver in a vehicle, and found that, when the driver recognizes you as a human instead of a stationary object like a sign or cone, they will drive more cautiously—slowing down and giving space between the runner and vehicle." To help make that distinction, their research indicated that reflective strips should be placed along "key motion zones" on a runner’s body (think: joints and moving limbs) to better help identify runners as humans, rather than objects.

If your running route has little to no light at all, you may also want to opt for some kind of gear to help guide your path, such as a Biolite headlamp. Orton also recommends surveying your route at least one time during the day, to see if there are any hidden obstacles to note.