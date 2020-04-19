The Best Athleisure To Wear While Working From Home
Confession: Athleisure makes up a good 50 percent of my wardrobe. As a health and fitness editor, activewear has become a standard part of my everyday uniform. I have no problem pairing leggings with sweaters, sporting sneakers with my dresses, or wearing an athleisure top with some jeans—in fact, I love it.
Now that I've transitioned into a work-from-home lifestyle, I now appreciate athleisure more than ever. Not only do these articles of clothing help me feel like I'm actually dressing myself for the work day, but they also feel comfortable enough to wear all day long while sitting at my desk or couch. Plus, when the work day is over, I can easily hop right into an at-home workout. So even though some days it feels all-too-tempting to just stay in my PJs, athleisure has proven to be a fantastic alternative.
If you're looking to add some more items to our own wardrobe right now, I've rounded up a few athleisure wear products from my favorite brands.
Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
What's better than a cozy cardigan you can wear over your favorite yoga set? How about a cozy cardigan you can rock in two different ways? This versatile wrap, made from Athleta's sustainable TENCEL Modal material is perfect for post-yoga or just lounging.
Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap, Athleta ($89)
Nike Swoosh Sports Bra
This classic Nike sports bra is a prime addition to any activewear wardrobe. It's built to support all your medium-impact workouts, like strength training and running. But beyond it's functional construction, the classic Nike swoosh design makes a bold, stylish statement with any athleisure look.
Swoosh Sports Bra, Nike ($30)
Aerie Move High-Waisted Lasercut 7/8 Leggings
Aerie may be known for their ultra-soft intimates, but don't sleep on their collection of activewear. These high-waisted leggings are the perfect example: The stretchy material molds to your body impeccably, while a delicate lasercut pattern gives these leggings a uniquely cool look. Bonus points: They feature pockets!
Move High-Waisted Lasercut Leggings, Aerie ($55)
UA Armour Sport Crossback Short Sleeve
A crisp white tee is essential for any wardrobe. This functional option from Under Armour does double-duty, offering a breathable, sweat-wicking back panel—perfect for any workout. The fabric also feature anti-odor technology, which is a bonus whether your sporting this tee all day while working from home, or during a fitness session.
Sport Crossback Short Sleeve, Under Armour ($35)
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Everyday High Neck Muscle Tank Top
This cute high neck tank is a super versatile piece of athleisure. Whether you're running errands, hanging out at home, or sweating your way through a HIIT workout, this lightweight tank has you covered. Plus, it comes in seven different colors and patterns, so you can pick the perfect one to fit your style.
Everyday High Neck Muscle Tank Top, CALIA by Carrie Underwood ($30)
Vuori Daily Leggings
The perfect hybrid of workout tights and sweats, these high-waisted "daily leggings" really live up to their name. The drawstring top and cuffed ankle give this pair an extra touch of tailoring that makes them versatile for all your lifestyle needs. And the quick-drying fabric means they're perfect for indoor or outdoor fitness.
Daily Leggings, Vuori ($84)
Prana Cozy Up Summer Pullover
Nothing says optimal athleisure like a snuggly sweatshirt. This vintage-vibe pullover features three-quarter length sleeves and UPF 50+ fabric, so it's perfect for warmer days. Not to mention, it's made with hemp and recycled polyester, so you can feel good about the environmental impact of your athleisure, too.
Cozy Up Summer Pullover, Prana ($79)
Cotapaxi Mariposa Leggings
These vibrant leggings were designed to transition seamlessly from yoga studio to hiking trail. But they also add a little color to your indoor athleisure look. Odor-control technology ensures these leggings will be smelling nice and fresh all day long, and the ankle cutout gives them some fun flare.
It's also worth noting that right now, all direct contributions to the Cotopaxi Foundation will now go to the IRC’s COVID-19 Crisis Fund, and the brand will match the first 1,000 donations.
Mariposa Leggings, Cotapaxi ($90)
Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
Get a little more dressed-up, while still feeling profoundly comfy with this sporty exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. This cute article of athleisure features stretchy, breathable fabric, along with built-in-shorts and pockets. It looks incredible paired with a denim jacket, but you can also wear it during a long run—this dress seriously does it all. With 11 different colors to choose from, don't be surprised if you start a collection.
The Exercise Dress, Outdoor Voices ($100)
Lululemon Energy Bra Long Line
One of the comfiest sports bras you'll ever put on your body, this updated take on a Lululemon favorite (the Energy Bra) will offer support whether you're practicing yoga or conquering deadlines. The smooth fabric feels like butter on your skin. Plus, the longer length and cute criss-cross back creates more of a cropped-shirt vibe, so it pairs nicely with high-waisted leggings.
Energy Bra Long Line, Lululemon ($58)
Everlane Perform Leggings
That's right, your favorite basics apparel company now makes athleisure—and it's absurdly comfortable. These silky-smooth leggings, crafted from 58% recycled nylon, offer the perfect amount of compression. The moisture-resistant fabric renders them ideal for your sweaty workouts, but the gorgeous earthy hues also look great paired with a blazer and sneakers for modern workwear.
The Perform Legging, Everlane ($58)
The Upside Margot Jacket
For a little athleisure splurge, this cozy zip-up from activewear brand The Upside will make you feel totally put-together in a flash. Throw it on post-workout or wear it with your favorite flowy skirt—either way, you'll feel like a rockstar.
Margot Jacket, The Upside ($189)
Free People Sun And Done Sweater
Real talk: Have you ever seen a more lovely sweatshirt? The beautiful athleisure top combines a muted tie-dye design with crocheted details for a truly unique design. It's perfect for throwing on top of your workout outfit, or even pairing with your favorite jeans. For a complete set, check out the matching sweatpants, too.
Sun And Done Sweater, Free People ($138)
Beyond Yoga Your Line Buttoned Duster
Beyond Yoga makes some of the softest workout clothes around, so it's no surprise they came out with this luxurious duster. It uses their new sustainable fabric, Ecoluxe Rib, which is made from renewable wood materials like Eucalyptus trees. Perfect to wear as a cover-up for your favorite yoga outfit (think: right before that video conference call), this duster also buttons all the way up to create a mid-length dress.
Your Line Buttoned Dress, Beyond Yoga, $132
Lively The Active Crossback Bra
Known for their lovely bralettes, Lively now makes a number of sports bras, too. This activewear version of their classic bralette is perfect to wear under a t-shirt or workout top. It offers extra support thanks to the crossback detail, along with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry.
The Active Crossback Bra, Lively ($35)
Zise By Bloch Swan Mesh Panel Leggings
If you're going to wear a pair of leggings all day long, they might as well feature (breathable!) mesh panels with velvet detailing. These bold tights are perfect if you want to spice up your athleisure look. Grab the matching top for a complete set.
Swan Mesh Panel Leggings, Zise By Bloch ($100)
Cotidié Blythe Belted Blazer
This sleek blazer would look impressive at any business meeting—so you'll probably surprised to know it's actually made with stretchy, moisture-wicking material. That means, while you'll look totally professional rocking this for a meeting (virtual or in person), you also don't need to hesitate about throwing it on over your sweaty workout clothes.
Blythe Belted Blazer, Cotidié ($160)
