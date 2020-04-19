Confession: Athleisure makes up a good 50 percent of my wardrobe. As a health and fitness editor, activewear has become a standard part of my everyday uniform. I have no problem pairing leggings with sweaters, sporting sneakers with my dresses, or wearing an athleisure top with some jeans—in fact, I love it.

Now that I've transitioned into a work-from-home lifestyle, I now appreciate athleisure more than ever. Not only do these articles of clothing help me feel like I'm actually dressing myself for the work day, but they also feel comfortable enough to wear all day long while sitting at my desk or couch. Plus, when the work day is over, I can easily hop right into an at-home workout. So even though some days it feels all-too-tempting to just stay in my PJs, athleisure has proven to be a fantastic alternative.

If you're looking to add some more items to our own wardrobe right now, I've rounded up a few athleisure wear products from my favorite brands.