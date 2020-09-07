9 Best Workout Clothes For Men + Top-Notch Activewear Brands To Try
Gone are the days when relaxed sweatpants and oversized t-shirts made up the bulk of men's fitness apparel options. Now, brands big and small have a wide array of high-quality, technical clothes to choose from, including sweat-wicking shorts, eco-friendly shirts, and so much more.
As a health and fitness editor, I've had the privilege of checking out many workout clothing brands for men (and I've even had my S.O. test out some gear for me). Whether you're a yogi, strength training fan, outdoor lover, or avid runner—I've put together some of the best men's workout clothes and brands to help upgrade your fitness wardrobe.
Lululemon Drysense Long Sleeve
There's nothing worse than the feeling of sweaty clothes on your body mid-workout...but this technical shirt changes that. The abrasion-resistant mesh fabric was actually designed to feel good against sweaty skin. Bonus points: It's made with 60% recycled polyester.
Drysense Long Sleeve, lululemon.com ($78)
Adidas Run It 3-Stripe Astro Pants
When it comes to standout sweats, you really can't go wrong with a pair of adidas. Here, the classic 3-stripe pant gets a slimmer silhouette upgrade, making it perfect for running, training, or any activity you decide to take on.
Run It 3-Stripe Astro Pants, adidas.com ($60)
Nike Windrunner Jacket
An upgrade on an iconic Nike classic, this lightweight piece is the perfect transitional jacket. The weatherproof material wicks away the elements with ease, but it's still breathable enough to keep you comfortable throughout your run, hike, or any other outdoor workout.
Windrunner Jacket, nike.com ($110)
Under Armour UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve
You can't go wrong with this solid workout shirt in your wardrobe. An Under Armour staple, this shirt features their signature UA Tech fabric, which is quick-drying and soft on the skin. Plus it comes in just about every color you can imagine—so consider that an invitation to stock up.
UA Tech™ 2.0 Short Sleeve, underarmour.com
Rhone Mako Shorts
These tailored workout shorts look great whether you're lifting weights or running errands. But beyond appearances, these shorts truly deliver—not only were they built to function in any type of workout, they also feature a built-in performance compression liner with anti-odor technology.
Mako Short, rhone.com ($78)
Smartwool Merino Sport 250 Long Sleeve Crew
For chillier days, this merino wool shirt is a must. Sure, the fabric helps regulate temperature, but it's also odor-resistant and incredibly breathable. This shirt, in particular, features body-mapped panels of mesh fabric, to optimize breathability.
Merino Sport 250 Long Sleeve Crew, smartwool.com
Ably Clark Short
These shorts feature the comfort of sweatpants, in a lighter, sleeker package. They're constructed with a high performance fabric that repels liquid, stains, and odors to keep you feeling (and smelling) fresh.
Clark Short, ablyapparel.com ($75)
Brooks Distance Short Sleeve
This running shirt is designed to feel like your favorite tee, but with fast-drying, sweat-wicking abilities. What's more, it's an Earth-friendly buy, made with 88% recycled fabric.
Distance Short Sleeve, brooksrunning.com
Wolaco Fulton Full
A stand-out player in the compression game, Wolaco makes some fantastic gear. These pants are a full-length version of their classic compression short, and they're an ideal layer for running, yoga, or even travel. They even feature a patented sweat-proof pocket, to keep your phone safe during your workouts.
Fulton Full, wolaco.com ($85)
