During a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal they were trapped in a toxic situation. Quite literally, as Markle was advised to remain inside palace walls (pre-pandemic, we should add) and keep a low profile to evade the tabloids; but she felt trapped mentally as well—suffering through the emotional turmoil of an unhealthy family environment but unable to see her way out.

While the word toxic can be overused, identifying toxic family dynamics and beginning to work through those situations, as the couple shared on Sunday evening, is tough but important. It's a common occurrence among the queer community, when family members can be unaccepting and, at times, abusive. And that's just one example. But just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, you can nudge your way out of an unsafe family environment. You always have options, and you’re never alone.

We should note: There is no right or wrong way to deal with toxic family situations. Every experience is nuanced and complex, and you should do whatever best serves your mental health. But in case you don’t know where to turn, we tapped experts for a roadmap.