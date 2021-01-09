Here's what we do know: Uncertainty leaves much to the imagination. And in all this open space, anxieties can form. "A lot of what we're dealing with is not a specific fear about one aspect of the pandemic, but an anxiety that comes from the uncertainty, unpredictability, and uncontrollability of many features of the pandemic," Aoife O'Donovan, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Fransisco (UCSF), says on a call to mbg.

O'Donovan explains that, as humans, we're biologically primed to want to actively resolve mental unknowns. When we start to dream up worst-case scenarios, our body's stress response naturally springs us into action.

You can imagine, then, that times of uncertainty—in which our minds don't have a lot to latch on to and are left drifting from threatening outcome to threatening outcome (to threatening outcome to threatening outcome...)—can leave us feeling drained.

"We're activating the stress response to deal with a whole host of things that may never happen and that's taking a toll on us physiologically," O'Donovan says.

This kind of chronic stress has been connected to everything from cardiovascular and autoimmune disease to neurodegenerative decline, and O'Donovan's lab at UCSF interested in how one emotional response can contribute to so many different outcomes in the body. "In our work," she says, "it seems that inflammation is a really important common mechanism."