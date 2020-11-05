mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
7 Creative Ways To Get More Nutritious Veggies In Your Family’s Diet

7 Creative Ways To Get More Nutritious Veggies In Your Family’s Diet

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times best selling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert.
I'm A Nutritionist & This Is How I Get My Family To Eat More Veggies

Image by Jayme Burrows / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 5, 2020 — 15:26 PM

Here’s an uncomfortable stat: Nine out of 10 kids in America aren’t getting enough veggies, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the same is true for us grown-ups. Whether it’s because vegetables take too long to prep or people don’t like the way they taste, there are dozens of reasons why we’re not getting our veggies.

The problem is that those veggies—whether we eat them raw or cooked—contain powerful nutrients that help fight disease. So getting ample amounts is pretty darn important. I wrote the cookbook Eating in Color as a tool for families to get more fruits and veggies on their plates. Selfishly, I wanted to create a guide for my own family, because I saw how my oldest kid gravitated toward beige foods and wasn’t embracing colorful veggies as much as I'd hoped. And truthfully, my husband wasn’t much of a veggie-eater, either.

As a nutritionist, I’m always looking for easy and fun ways to get those important nutrients into my recipes and onto our plates. So I've put together seven totally doable strategies to get more veggies in the mix.

1. Get curious.

Getting your family excited about trying new foods can be as simple as taking them to the store or farmer’s market and letting them pick out any veggie that looks cool or interesting. Then search for a recipe together that uses the ingredient. Even if your crew doesn’t end up loving it, I guarantee that they’ll at least try it.

And never underestimate the power of growing something. If you plant some bell peppers or cherry tomatoes and watch them grow together, you’ll feel that connection to your food and your family will be much more inclined to sample what they grew.

Advertisement

2. Go for “easy veggies.”

Time is precious and it’s true that some vegetables take quite a bit of preparation and effort before you can enjoy them. That’s why I keep “easy veggies” on hand at all times. Easy Veggies are things that don’t require any (or minimal) prep, like cherry tomatoes, mini cucumbers and bell peppers, baby carrots and sugar snap peas. All you need to do is rinse them and put them in a bowl and that makes it much more likely that your family will eat them.

3. Make them delicious.

Let’s face it, a lot of people (kids and adults) don’t enjoy vegetables because they don’t like their flavor. But adding cheese and other kid-approved ingredients can help complement veggies, making them a whole lot more palatable.

One of my favorite ways to do just that is serving up Del Monte® Veggieful® Pocket Pies. Each product provides a full serving of vegetables, and can be prepared in just minutes. The Pocket Pies come in familiar flavors like broccoli potato cheddar and spinach artichoke parmesan, all encompassed in a tasty cauliflower crust. Another fave of mine are the Veggieful Veggie Bowls, a delicious, portable combination of whole grains and veggies with a tasty sauce.You can eat these cold or warm, for a delicious meal on-the-go. Plus, older kids can prepare these on their own.

4. Keep them in sight.

Parents tell me all the time how sick they are of offering their kids vegetables, just to have them turn their noses up. It can take 15 to 20 exposures to a new food for a child to actually try it, so keep plating them. My advice: put small bowls of veggies out for lunch, dinner, and snacks so your family members are more likely to add them to their plate.

Advertisement

5. Prep ahead.

I know that parents don’t have a ton of time to prepare healthy meals. I see you and I get it! That’s why you need to maximize any extra minutes you have on the weekend, in the morning, or whenever. For example, if I’m cutting up cucumbers (my son’s favorite) for lunch on Sunday, I’ll spend a few extra minutes cutting up extras and packing them into small containers to put in his lunch throughout the week. Or I might roast some extra sweet potato rounds to use in salad and grain bowls. Fit it in when you can, and you’ll reap the rewards later.

6. Make them fun.

Everyone loves food that’s interactive, which is why dips and finger foods are so popular. I love putting together snack and dinner trays that have a variety of wholesome foods on them, from cheese, crackers and lean meats, to fruit, veggies and nuts.

If you like to get creative, you can find all kinds of cool ways to arrange veggies, like making a Frankenstein out of them for Halloween, or a Turkey at Thanksgiving. When you serve vegetables with other favorite foods, you will be amazed at how quickly the veggies disappear.

Advertisement

7. Make it a #familygoal.

Believe it or not, parents are the biggest influence on their child’s eating habits. So what’s on your plate determines what’s going to be on your daughter or son’s plate. If you talk about how much you hate broccoli or how you think spinach is gross, guess what? Your kiddo is likely to take that to heart and skip that healthy produce, too.

Be a veggie hero and set a good example for your kids. Who knows—you just might discover some delicious veggies that you’ve never tried before.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert. Frances is the author of...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Sometimes You Just Need Breakfast For Dinner: Here Are 8 Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Sometimes You Just Need Breakfast For Dinner: Here Are 8 Recipes To Try
Recipes

This Simple Recipe Can Be Adapted For Any Squash Variety You Have

Karen Tedesco
This Simple Recipe Can Be Adapted For Any Squash Variety You Have
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

A Doctor On Why Gummies Aren't The Best Way To Take CBD

Emma Loewe
A Doctor On Why Gummies Aren't The Best Way To Take CBD
Integrative Health

What Actually Happens To Your Body During A Fast, Hour By Hour

Alexis Shields, N.D.
What Actually Happens To Your Body During A Fast, Hour By Hour
Home

7 Areas In Your Home To Deep Clean If Stress Scrubbing Is Your Thing

Sarah Regan
7 Areas In Your Home To Deep Clean If Stress Scrubbing Is Your Thing
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

7 MDs & Longevity Experts Spill Their Best Advice For Healthy Aging

Abby Moore
7 MDs & Longevity Experts Spill Their Best Advice For Healthy Aging
Beauty

Our 14 All-Time Best Hydrated Hair Tips For Soft, Healthy Strands

Alexandra Engler
Our 14 All-Time Best Hydrated Hair Tips For Soft, Healthy Strands
Love

No Siblings? How Being An Only Child Affects Your Attachment Style

Abby Moore
No Siblings? How Being An Only Child Affects Your Attachment Style
Home

5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer

Sarah Regan
5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer
Routines

I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Incorporate Movement Into My Day

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Incorporate Movement Into My Day
Beauty

This One Overlooked Ritual Can Help Elevate Your Self-Care Right Now

Jamie Schneider
This One Overlooked Ritual Can Help Elevate Your Self-Care Right Now
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/7-smart-ways-to-get-your-family-to-eat-more-veggies

Your article and new folder have been saved!