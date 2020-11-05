I'm A Nutritionist & This Is How I Get My Family To Eat More Veggies

Here’s an uncomfortable stat: Nine out of 10 kids in America aren’t getting enough veggies, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the same is true for us grown-ups. Whether it’s because vegetables take too long to prep or people don’t like the way they taste, there are dozens of reasons why we’re not getting our veggies.

The problem is that those veggies—whether we eat them raw or cooked—contain powerful nutrients that help fight disease. So getting ample amounts is pretty darn important. I wrote the cookbook Eating in Color as a tool for families to get more fruits and veggies on their plates. Selfishly, I wanted to create a guide for my own family, because I saw how my oldest kid gravitated toward beige foods and wasn’t embracing colorful veggies as much as I'd hoped. And truthfully, my husband wasn’t much of a veggie-eater, either.

As a nutritionist, I’m always looking for easy and fun ways to get those important nutrients into my recipes and onto our plates. So I've put together seven totally doable strategies to get more veggies in the mix.