mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Thorne
SPONSORED BY Thorne

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Veggies — This Doctor-Approved Hack Can Help

mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Robert Rountree On The Dr Approved Hack to Get Enough Veggies

Image by mbg Creative

February 13, 2020 — 10:01 AM

In terms of nutritional powerhouses, there are two vegetables that typically reign supreme: sea veggies and dark leafy greens. We know those bitter greens supply us with healthy gut fiber and antioxidants, and sea veggies are the up-and-coming vitamin-rich vegetables we now can't imagine living without. 

In fact, sea veggies can even bind to heavy metals and toxins in our bodies. "Certain foods can help balance out the toxic hormone endocrine disrupters that we're being exposed to," Functional medicine pioneer and scientific adviser at Thorne Robert Rountree, M.D., shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "Sea vegetables are one great example of that." 

The problem is, according to Rountree, most of us aren't getting an adequate fill of vegetables, especially those sea veggies and dark, leafy greens. That's where our organic veggies+ powder comes in. 

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)

In our newest launch of the mbg supplement+ line, we're offering a greens blend powered by sea veggies to target one of the things we've all come to know and avoid: inflammation.

Our organic veggies+ powder is the only Whole 30–approved greens blend on the market, packed with easy-to-absorb, whole foods. And perhaps even more important is what the product is formulated without—you won't find any artificial colors or flavors, added synthetic vitamins, or FODMAPs in our easy-to-digest blend.

Here's how it works: While our blend primarily includes sea vegetables (think kelp and chlorella) and darky leafy greens (think broccoli and spinach) to promote hormonal balance and support cognitive function, it also includes digestive enzymes that help you break down and easily absorb all the nutrients. There's also ginger and turmeric, touted for their many anti-inflammatory benefits and immune-enhancing properties. Finally, there's cinnamon, prebiotics, and probiotics added to the mix—cinnamon, as we know, promotes healthy blood sugar balance, while the prebiotic and probiotic strains can help enhance the body's digestive function.*

The result? A wonderful, vitamin-rich greens powder that tastes great on any meal, from sweet smoothies to savory soups. You can even sprinkle organic veggies+ on popcorn to elevate your movie-theater snacking, or on a boring salad to spice up the flavor and add a boost of nutrients. 

According to Rountree, a greens blend is necessary for a busy individual who still wants to get in some greens: "A greens powder is a really good alternative for people who are on the go that don't have time to get up and have a big kale salad every morning," he mentions.

And while Rountree has previously added in a scoop of conventional greens powder and a chlorella capsule into his morning smoothies, mbg has taken that step for you by including a variety of healthy sea veggies in the mix. In other words, our greens blend is quite the game-changer. 

 *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Thorne! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify and sign up for our podcast newsletter!
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How Doctors Can Care For Patients With ADHD Beyond Adolescence

Abby Moore
How Doctors Can Care For Patients With ADHD Beyond Adolescence
Integrative Health

Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism

Sarah Regan
Want To Reduce Inflammation? New Research Points To Optimism
Parenting

Raising Sons? Here Are 8 Ways To Teach Them About Sex, From A Pediatrician

Cara Natterson, M.D.
Raising Sons? Here Are 8 Ways To Teach Them About Sex, From A Pediatrician
Meditation

Meditation Didn't Work For My OCD & Anxiety — But This Practice Did

Amanda Quadrini
Meditation Didn't Work For My OCD & Anxiety — But This Practice Did
Recipes

This Greek Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Is A Mediterranean-Diet Dream

Jamie Schneider
This Greek Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Is A Mediterranean-Diet Dream
Parenting

How To Use White Noise For Babies: 5 Things You Need To Know

Korin Miller
How To Use White Noise For Babies: 5 Things You Need To Know
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Over 40 & Lower Back Pain? You Might Be Lacking This Nutrient

Abby Moore
Over 40 & Lower Back Pain? You Might Be Lacking This Nutrient
Meditation

How To Meditate For Anxiety: 3 Beginner Tricks & Techniques

Lily Silverton
How To Meditate For Anxiety: 3 Beginner Tricks & Techniques
Food Trends

Hosting A Galentine's Dinner? Here Are The Best Trader Joe's Party Picks

Eliza Sullivan
Hosting A Galentine's Dinner? Here Are The Best Trader Joe's Party Picks
Love

Is It More Than Infatuation? A Psychoanalyst On Lasting Relationships

Laurie Hollman, Ph.D.
Is It More Than Infatuation? A Psychoanalyst On Lasting Relationships
Integrative Health

An Infectious Disease Specialist On Why Masks Won't Stop Coronavirus

Abby Moore
An Infectious Disease Specialist On Why Masks Won't Stop Coronavirus
Functional Food

An RD Explains How Chocolate Can Be Healthy & The Best Ways To Use It

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
An RD Explains How Chocolate Can Be Healthy & The Best Ways To Use It
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/youre-probably-not-getting-enough-veggies

Your article and new folder have been saved!