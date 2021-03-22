Most of us could use a bit more grounding in our lives, particularly after this past year and all its challenges. To help you feel more connected and rooted to your body, the world, and your practice—I've put together a gentle yoga routine you can do any time. This flow is designed to help you ground to the Earth beneath you, while also helping you build balance and strength.

Another great thing about this flow: it only takes 12 minutes, so it's perfect whenever you need a moment of calm connection in your day. As you move through the sequence, remember that no matter what comes your way in life, you are present and capable in your own body.