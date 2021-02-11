An Ultra-Satiating Veggie Frittata To Keep You Going Through A Fasting Window

When I first meet patients in my telehealth functional medicine clinic many find themselves on a blood sugar roller coaster, constantly snacking to curb their sugar and carb cravings, before crashing in a fit of hanger.

Ideally, our bodies should be metabolically flexible–able to effortlessly switch between burning glucose or fat for fuel depending on what is available. However, the journey to metabolic flexibility isn’t always so simple.

That is why in my latest book Intuitive Fasting, I have developed a 4-week flexible fasting plan that walks you through varying intermittent fasting windows. Each week is designed to focus on a different aspect of your health so that by the end of the four weeks, you will have all the tools necessary to become fat adapted and recharge your metabolism.

And if you are worried about going hungry for four weeks, think again. Throughout the plan, I’ve put together delicious, nutrient-dense recipes to enjoy during your eating windows, which will keep you fully satisfied until your next meal. Not only will your body thank you, your taste buds will, as well.

This veggie frittata with lemon-splashed spring greens is one of my favorite recipes in the book. Besides tasting absolutely amazing, this ketotarian (my made-up word for mostly plant-based keto) dish can also do some awesome things to support your overall health.

The healthy fats in polyphenol-rich olive oil, along with the choline- and omega-rich egg yolks support brain and hormone health—plus, they'll keep you satiated when you start your intermittent fasting window. The folate in the spring greens support methylation, essential for supporting healthy hormones and lowering inflammation. In addition, the fiber in all the yummy plant foods like artichoke, zucchini greens, and onions further makes you feel fuller longer and supports gut microbiome health.

With intuitive fasting, we are definitely not trying to fast our way out of a poor diet. Instead, we're going for nutritious, flexible fasting and delicious, intuitive eating. This is the new age of fasting.