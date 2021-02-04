This May Why You Get So Hangry, From A Functional Medicine Expert

When was the last time you felt hungry? I’m not talking about the last time you experienced a craving or a blood sugar crash. When was the last time you felt truly hungry? When you could feel that your stomach was empty and you could hear it growling and gurgling, letting you know that it’s time for a meal?

For most patients in my functional medicine telehealth clinic, it's been a while. After all, our lifestyles are designed for convenience and ease in a way that never leaves us far from a vending machine or a drive-through. Instead of going from full to hungry and back to full again, we fluctuate between being sort-of hungry, sort-of satisfied after eating, and always kind of craving sugar, carbs, and caffeine. Many of us also feel shaky or hangry if we go too long without a snack or meal.

You may have heard the term intuitive eating, which refers to the concept of listening to and honoring your body's messages about what to eat. I even discuss a form of this in my new book Intuitive Fasting.

However, in my experience, when your body is out of balance it can be very difficult to discern what you really do need to build vibrant wellness. Is it intuition or an insatiable craving? Is it intuition or hormone imbalance? Emotional eating is not intuitive eating. Stress eating is not intuitive eating. All of these can disguise themselves as your "intuition", proverbial noise in the body, drowning out the still, resolute voice of your intuition when it comes to food.

So how can we know which one we are listening to? It's important to decipher what makes us hangry in the first place and exactly how we can listen to our intuition once again.