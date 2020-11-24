mindbodygreen

Exactly What A Day Of Ketotarian Intuitive Fasting Looks Like, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., is a leading functional medicine practitioner with a certification in natural medicine and a doctor of chiropractic degree.
Man Chopping Carrots on a Counter

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

November 24, 2020 — 0:20 AM

Many of us deal with internal chaos every single hour of every single day. And when your body is out of balance it can be very difficult to discern what your body really does need. As a leading functional medicine practitioner, my passion is getting to the root cause of chronic health problems, allowing the body to restore its balance and rediscover calm.

And for many of us, food is a tool to help us take back control of our health and restore vibrant wellness. That is why I wrote my book Ketotarian, which details a (mostly) plant-based version of ketogenic eating plan—as a way to harness the benefits of both types of diets.

But, with so much going on in our lives, even the best laid eating plans can go awry if we are not first in tune with our bodies and what they need. That’s why in my new book Intuitive Fasting, I have created a 4-week intuitive fasting plan designed to go hand-in-hand with Ketotarian, so you can begin to listen to the still, small voice of your intuition that tells you exactly what to eat and when.

Each week focuses on a new aspect of fasting, to really reset your body, your intuition, and your health. But for now, let's take a look at what one of my Ketotarian intermittent fasting days looks like:

18-hour intermittent fasting Ketotarian day

I typically suggest an eating window between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with your first meal in the morning. This gives you 14 hours of uninterrupted fasting time. But once you feel comfortable with that, I recommend shortening your eating window from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with your first meal at lunch to allow for 18 full hours of fasting.

While there are many ways to practice intermittent fasting, time restricted feeding is one of the main ways I suggest leaning into fasting while practicing a more Ketotarian lifestyle. There is no calorie counting. Just a focus on clean, whole food meals.

Breakfast: Tea or coffee and plenty of water 

It’s important to stay hydrated while you are fasting. Adding in Earl Gray tea with bergamot in while fasting may also enhances autophagy even more.

First meal (Lunch): Kale Caesar Salad with Eggs —12:00 p.m. 

Break your fast with a simple but nutrient-dense salad of dark leafy greens, cage-free eggs, and dressing made with healthy fats.

Snack: Coconut Lime Smoothie with a side of macadamia nuts —2:30 p.m. 

Things like smoothies and nuts are great since they are quick and easy sources of healthy fats in the middle of a busy day.

Second meal (Dinner): Buttery Sea Scallops on Garlic Snow Peas with Fresh Mint Salad —5:30 p.m

Food is meant to be enjoyed and these buttery sea scallops are delicious and packed with important omega fats that will keep you satiated until lunch the following day.

As you can see, fasting isn’t about restriction. It’s about loving your body enough to allow it to rest and provide nourishment. It’s about helping your mind and your body get on the same page. That is self-respect. That is the mind-body connection at work. That is intuitive fasting.

