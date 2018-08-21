This New Weird Diet Might Actually Be The Best One For Fighting Inflammation

At its essence, a ketotarian diet is a plant-based version of the trendy ketogenic diet, which has been shown to enhance brain function and stabilize blood sugar by providing your body with a more effective and sustainable form of energy (ketones) instead of quick-burning glucose from carbs and sugar. The conventional ketogenic diet can be extremely heavy in meat and dairy and doesn't take into account the sensitivities that many people have to this food group—not to mention, it can ostracize anyone who would rather follow a more plant-based diet. The ketotarian diet, on the other hand, leverages all of the benefits of eating a high-fat diet without the often-inflammatory effects of dairy and conventional, processed meats (which have been linked to cancer when consumed in high amounts).

So why is this combination of diets so potentially powerful? A ketotarian is able to take advantage of the benefits of eating plant-based while avoiding the common mistakes I see many well-intentioned vegans and vegetarians make. At their core, plant-based diets can lead to more environmentally friendly eating habits and can have intensive detoxification properties, help fight cancer, and also keep blood sugar under control. However, in my clinic, I see far too often that many people who choose to eat more plant-based actually become carbatarians, living on bread, pasta, and other grains, along with beans and soy for protein, sometimes without even realizing how much they are relying on these food sources. The result? Severe deficiencies of vital nutrients and inflammation.

That's why a ketotarian diet makes it easier to create a plant-based food plan that's full of healthy fats, clean protein, and colorful, nutrient-dense vegetables. Since it's low-carb, moderate protein, and high fat, you're able to transition your body from a sugar burner to a fat burner and put your body into a state of ketosis—just like a conventional ketogenic diet but with a plant-based twist.

For those who want to truly geek out, in my new book, Ketotarian, I share all the cool sciencey details of a plant-based ketogenic diet. But the basic principles are simple: