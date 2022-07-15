Functional Food The 7 Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services Of 2022 To Help You Get Your Caveman On Contributing writer By Jamey Powell Contributing writer Jamey Powell is a writer, editor, and actor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets.

Meal delivery services have changed the game for folks who want to take the guesswork out of meal-planning. Whether you’re always on the go or just aren’t a fan of shopping and chopping, there’s no shortage of brands that will send meal kits or prepared meals straight to your door. If you follow the paleo diet, meal delivery subscriptions are an easy way to discover new recipes and simplify your time in the kitchen. So, we’ve rounded up the best paleo meal delivery services to help you narrow your search.

What is the paleo diet?

The concept of the paleo diet is to eat like our caveman-predecessors from the Paleolithic era. That means eliminating processed foods, dairy, soy, refined sugars, and even foods we typically consider healthy, such as legumes and grains. On the paleo diet, you’ll stick to meat, fish, eggs, veggies (with an emphasis on leafy greens), fruit, nuts, and minimally processed oils. Whether you cook using primitive tools over an open flame is up to you—kidding, of course! Studies suggest that the paleo diet may be a more effective method than conventional low-fat diets for short-term weight loss. It’s also been shown to improve heart health when compared to a lifestyle based on current dietary standards. A similar diet is the Autoimmune Protocol (or AIP). It’s a restricted, yet nutrient-dense diet that studies suggest might be helpful for reducing inflammation and symptoms of autoimmune diseases.

How we picked: Customization Beyond the paleo diet, we prioritized services that let you filter your menu offerings for any food allergies or additional restrictions. Sustainability These brands have Mother Earth in mind, whether they're sourcing ingredients or recyclable packaging. Price Meal delivery can add up, so we’ve provided a variety of price points to fit your lifestyle. Accessibility All options below are widely available across the US, although shipping fees may fluctuate.

mbg’s pick of the best paleo meal delivery services of 2022: Best meal kit: Sunbasket Sunbasket VIEW ON Sunbasket Pros: Customizable menu

Wide variety

Oragnic produce Cons: No single-serve options for meal kits

Shipping costs Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Vegetarian , Clean-eating , Diabetic-friendly , Low-carb , Pescatarian , Mediterranean Type: Meal kit Max Meals: 5 per week Price: From $10 per serving Shipping fee: $9.99 Meal variety, customization, and organic ingredients make Sunbasket a great choice for paleo meal delivery. A quick scroll through the meal kit menu reveals an abundance of paleo options, which can take anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes to prepare using the pre-portioned ingredients. Along with control over the recipes in your box, another great thing about Sunbasket is the ability to mix and match from various menus, or to even supplement your order with pre-made meals. The meal kits only offer a minimum of two servings, so they may not be great for a solo show (leftovers, anyone?), but the fresh, pre-made meals arrive in single-serving portions. Example Meal: -Mediterranean turkey meatballs with chard and red pepper-cashew crema -Vietnamese beef salad with zucchini ribbons and pickled vegetables Sustainability & Quality: Sunbasket uses organic produce, eggs, yogurt, and tofu whenever possible. They also use responsibly sourced, hormone-free meat and seafood. All brand's packaging is also recyclable, reusable, or compostable with most components made from recycled materials like paper and denim. Best for fitness goals: Trifecta Nutrition Trifecta Nutrition VIEW ON Trifecta Nutrition Pros: Organic, macro-balanced meals

Access to coaching & community Cons: Can't view exact menu without subscribing

Pricier option Dietary Considerations: Dairy-free , Nut-free , Allergen-free Type: Fresh entrées Max Meals: 14 per week Price: From $15 per serving Shipping fee: $9.99 If you’ve chosen a paleo diet to compliment your broader fitness goals, an all-inclusive program like Trifecta could be right up your alley. Beyond its pre-made meal delivery service, Trifecta also offers an app that includes coaching tools (like a macro calculator and programmed workouts) and a community platform. When it comes to meals, you can choose between 5, 7, 10, or 14 pre-made entrées each week. The 7-meal option comes out to about $15 per meal, which is definitely on the pricier end if you’re not utilizing Trifecta’s fitness resources. If you’re a paleo eater, there is a paleo-only menu option, with additional filters to rule out allergens or certain items, like meats, fish, or mushrooms. Unfortunately, you’re not able to peruse the menu without subscribing, but Trifecta does offer a full refund if you’re dissatisfied. Example Meal: -Cage-free, sunny side up eggs with fresh pine nut pesto and seasonal roasted vegetables -Korean beef bulgogi with broccoli Sustainability & Quality: Trifecta Nutrition boasts its environmental efforts all over the company website. The brand uses 98% biodegradable materials in boxes and packaging, and recently switched to ice packs that are made with nitrogen-based plant food. All of Trifecta’s produce is organic and proteins are grass-fed, pasture-raised, or sustainably caught. And, to top it all off, any leftover food from Trifecta Nutrition’s kitchen is delivered to Feeding America to support hunger relief. Best budget: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen VIEW ON Snap Kitchen Pros: Cheapest pick on the list

Extensive filters for dietary preferences Cons: Doesn't delivery to every city

Only 2 plans available Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Dairy-free , Low-carb , Keto , Whole30 , Soy-free Type: Fresh entrées Max Meals: 12 per week Price: From $13 per serving Shipping fee: Free When it comes to filtering for paleo meals or additional dietary preferences, Snap Kitchen does a great job. Unfortunately, there are only six or so strictly paleo meals on the menu at any given time. The seasonal menu isn’t refreshed as often as Pete’s Paleo, but meals do rotate, so you’re not stuck eating the same thing every month. And if you’re the only paleo eater in your household there are plenty of additional non-paleo breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals on the menu. The best part of Snap Kitchen is really the price; it’s still not the cheapest meal delivery out there, but the 12-meal subscription is significantly more affordable than other paleo delivery services. Example Meal: Chicken piccata with garlic roasted cauliflower Bison shepherd's pie with fresh herbs Sustainability & Quality: On the surface, Snap Kitchen doesn’t present themselves as overtly sustainable. However, the brand says they try to use organic ingredients as often as possible and stick to sources that practice mindful, sustainable farming. They also avoid overly processed foods and produce everything in-house to maintain quality control over their meals. Best organic: Green Chef Green Chef VIEW ON Green Chef Pros: CCOF-certified organic

Easy, fun recipes Cons: Limited allergen filters

Average 30-minute cooking time Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Vegetarian , Mediterranean , Keto , Vegan Type: Meal kit Max Meals: Up to 4 per week Price: From $13 per serving Shipping fee: $9.99 Green Chef is a meal kit delivery service that prioritizes organic ingredients and flavorful recipes. When signing up, you can select a strictly Paleo & Keto menu, which offers around 10 meals to choose from each week. They don’t have specific filters on their menu to weed out potential allergens, but all ingredients are clearly marked on the recipe cards and, since you’ll be cooking the meal yourself, you can always leave out something that’s not a fit for you. Whipping up a Green Chef meal can take anywhere between 15-40 minutes, but most of the prep and chopping is already handled for you. Plus, spending a little time crafting your meal is a great way to learn new recipes and hone your kitchen skills! Example Meal: -Pork meatballs with chipotle aioli, cauliflower rice, cabbage, and carrot slaw -Mediterranean-style chicken with kale, sautéed yellow squash, gremolata, and lemon aioli Sustainability & Quality: With a name like Green Chef, you’d hope the company would have serious environmental efforts. To be honest, they’re not so different from a lot of other brands on this list in terms of sustainably sourcing ingredients and partnering with smaller farms (and that’s a good thing!!). It does stand out from the crowd for being a certified organic business by the California Certified Organic Farmers Foundation (CCOF), which is why we ranked them “best organic paleo meal delivery.” Additionally, Green Chef’s kits are both carbon and plastic offset. Best pre-made: Pete's Paleo Pete's Paleo VIEW ON Pete's Paleo Pros: Strictly paleo menu

Flavorful, creative recipes Cons: Weekly menu not customizable

Pricier than other options Dietary Considerations: Gluten-free , Dairy-free , AIP , Low FODMAP Type: Fresh entrées , Frozen meals Price: From $13.67 per serving If you’re looking for a paleo meal delivery service that’s low-maintenance but high-quality, Pete’s Paleo is for you. Reviewers rave about the flavor of Pete’s (yep, he’s a real person!) meals, despite their rather straightforward presentation. The basic subscription for Pete’s Paleo is a weekly or bi-weekly delivery of 5, 10, or 14 fresh, pre-made meals. The only downside? You're not able to pick and choose which offerings come to your door. Anyone with additional dietary preferences beyond paleo, such as AIP or low FODMAP, should select the “Eat What You Love” plan, which gives you the choice of five frozen meals. While they won't arrive fresh, the entrées do cost less. Other options include the paleo breakfast plan and “Pete’s Paleo Lite” subscription, which is the same as the basic menu but in smaller portion sizes. Example Meal: -Chicken meatballs with cauliflower mash and sweet potato fries -Caramelized onion burgers with chimichurri sauce, roasted plantains, and cilantro cauliflower rice Sustainability & Quality: Pete’s Paleo uses recyclable materials in their packaging—however, only the box is curbside recyclable. Getting the rest of the plastics and fibers to a recycling point is up to you (you can do it!). As for quality, Pete’s Paleo caters its menu weekly to whatever local ingredients are in season (with a full list of ingredient sources available on the website). The chef-prepared meals are made in kitchens in Atlanta or San Diego with a priority on organic ingredients and hormone-free, grass-fed meat. Best for families: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen VIEW ON The Good Kitchen Pros: Super customizable subscriptions

Allergen-friendly menu filters Cons: Shipping costs vary

Fewer paleo options Dietary Considerations: Dairy-free , Vegetarian , Keto , Whole30 , Low-fat , Nightshade-free Type: Fresh entrées Max Meals: 12 per week Price: From $13 per serving Shipping fee: Varies Busy families need flexibility, and The Good Kitchen is one of the most customizable subscription services out there. You can build a box that has 6, 8, 10, or 12 meals with a choice to have it delivered either once, every week, bi-weekly, or monthly. Still not meeting your schedule? Pick up a pre-made entrée at your local Walmart. When it comes to pre-made paleo meals, The Good Kitchen has a solid selection that rotates weekly. Meals arrive fresh and are easily heated up in just three minutes—so you can spend less time roaming the kitchen. Every TGK meal is also gluten-free, but you'll have to be on the lookout for potatoes in some paleo meals. Not to mention, filtering out nightshades from your dietary preferences narrows the list significantly. Example Meal: -Blackened chicken with sweet potato and kale -Chicken satay with pineapple and cilantro cauliflower rice Sustainability & Quality: The Good Kitchen sources ingredients from small, local farms, and uses organic produce as often as possible. It also works with farmers who practice regenerative agriculture through partnership with the Savory Institute. Meals contain 100% grass-fed beef, pastured pork, lamb, and turkey; antibiotic- and hormone-free poultry and eggs; and Seafood Watch compliant fish. Plus, packaging is recyclable, but the website doesn’t offer thorough how-to instructions. Best for AIP: Paleo on the Go Paleo on the Go VIEW ON Paleo On The Go Pros: AIP-compliant meals

Ships to all 50 states Cons: Smaller menu

Expensive Dietary Considerations: AIP , Low-carb , Keto , Shellfish-free , Coconut-free Type: Frozen meals Max Meals: 16 per week Price: From $15 per serving Paleo on the Go takes pride in being the only entirely AIP-friendly delivery service in the world. The menu is creative but on the smaller side. Build a box of 8, 12, or 16 frozen prepared items (discounts kick in with bigger boxes), then set your delivery for a one-time order, or schedule it for every 2, 4, or 8 weeks. Paleo on the Go also offers a variety of AIP-friendly add-ons, like bakery items, empanadas, and bone broth. Just note that the prices per meal are… intense. You'll spend up to $20 per serving with a minimum order of $99. Example Meal: -Coq Au Vin with herb mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes -Moo shu pork taco kit with AIP-friendly tortillas Sustainability & Quality: Paleo on the Go maintains high standards for meat and poultry, ensuring all animals are raised humanely and fish is wild-caught. It sticks to the Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 list for organic produce and buys conventional only if necessary. All of Paleo on the Go’s packaging materials are recyclable and its Green Cell Plus liner is 100% backyard compostable.

FAQ Which meal delivery service is the healthiest? What’s “healthy” for your body depends on a variety of factors. However, all of the paleo meal delivery services above—especially Sunbasket and Pete’s Paleo—prioritize well-balanced meals with unprocessed foods. Which meal delivery services have paleo and kids options? Of our list, the best choices for kid-friendly options are The Good Kitchen, Sunbasket, and Green Chef. Which paleo meal delivery services are cheapest? You’ll be hard-pressed to find a “cheap” paleo meal delivery service. But on our list, Snap Kitchen provides the biggest discount for its largest subscription size. Does Hellofresh offer paleo meals? While some of HelloFresh’s meals are paleo, you’ll have an easier time finding paleo meals with its sister brand, Green Chef. Green Chef has a dedicated subscription for its Keto + Paleo menu.

