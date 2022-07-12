Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.

Swapping hours of meal prep for a weekly delivery service is convenient, but it can also come with a hefty price tag. While we fully support paying more for quality ingredients (especially organic ones), we know it's also important to get the most bang for you buck. Luckily, there are plenty of cheap meal delivery services that offer healthy, wholesome meals without costing a fortune.

First things first, it's important to know how much a meal delivery service can cost. Some brands charge up to $15 per serving, especially when catering to specific diets such as keto or Whole30. On the other end of the spectrum, you'll find super affordable options like EveryPlate. These budget picks cost just $5 per serving, but they often sacrifice on organic ingredients, customization, and variety to keep prices down.

Our favorite picks fall right in the middle; they charge less than $10 per serving but still prioritize organic or locally sourced ingredients, as well as customization to suit each individual's dietary needs.