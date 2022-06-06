15 Best Superfood Powders To Try, According To Nutrition Experts
At mindbodygreen, we know that food can be a powerful tool to create positive change in the body, and support overall well-being. That's why we're always looking for new ways to level-up our daily nutrient intake and nourish our body with super ingredients. One simple, go-to product we love for this very reason? Superfood powders!
What is a superfood powder?
It's always great when your existing diet provides your body with a diverse array of nutrients to thrive, but enhancing your eating habits with a superfood powder can easily slip some extra vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fiber, and other healthy ingredients into your day. Superfood powders are often formulated from dehydrated whole foods (generally fruits and vegetables), herbs, or other botanicals and ground up to fit into an array of dishes, smoothies, and more.
Superfoods like leafy greens and berries are known as such for their nutrient-dense properties, which can aid in boosting your natural energy, supporting your immune system, and providing vital antioxidants to the body. Superfood blends with functional fibers and other gut-centric ingredients can also support digestion and GI health overall.*
While there are a growing number of superfood powders on the market today, not every pick meets the same standards. When shopping for a superfood powder, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN offers you a few suggestions to help cut through the noise. Some of her optimal factors to look out for include:
What to look for in a superfood powder.
Superfood powders allow you to nourish your body with dried, powdered plant ingredients you might not find at the store otherwise. Use this to your benefit by looking for unique ingredients like acai, sea veggies, herbs, etc.
Whether it's the main ingredient or a nutritious add-in, Ferira loves seeing botanical ingredients like cinnamon, turmeric, beets, ginger, kale, matcha, etc. on the label.
When a superfood powder does double-duty to support digestion, that's a win. Prebiotic fiber, digestive enzymes, and even probiotics (described at the strain level) are all a major plus.
Keep an eye out for certifications and specifications like USDA certified organic, GMO-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan, etc.
Seek out a superfood product that features organic ingredients when possible (and as few "other ingredients").
Look for packaging that keeps sustainability in mind, while also protecting the superfood ingredients from UV light.
mbg's picks for the best superfood powders of 2022:
Best superfood greens powder: mindbodygreen organic veggies+
Pros
- 31 powerhouse ingredients
- Prebiotics, probiotics, digestive enzymes
- USDA-certified organic
Cons
- Pricier than some
- Earthy vs. sweet flavor
Featuring 31 powerhouse ingredients, including organic sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root vegetables, berries, herbal botanicals, digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics—mindbodygreen's superfood blend can help elevate any meal. It's a favorite of so many experts in the mindbodygreen family, including Ferira and Jess Cording, M.S., R.D, CDN, who says "I love that it has sea vegetables (which I know I don’t get tons of in my regular diet), along with turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon bark. I appreciate the probiotic and prebiotic combo to offer that synbiotic benefit."*
Best moringa powder: Kuli Kuli Organic Pure Moringa Powder
Pros
- Recycled packaging
- USDA-certified organic
- Vegan, gluten-free, raw
Cons
- Vegetal flavor
- Single superfood
“The green powder that's currently in my pantry is an organic moringa powder by Kuli Kuli,” says Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D.. Moringa powder is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. “I chose this particular one because it's sustainably sourced.” She does note that the “vegetal flavor is no joke,” and suggests using it in savory soups and sauces.
Best ancient grains: Orgain Organic Superfoods Powder
Pros
- Unique blend of grains, seeds, beans
- Probiotics
- USDA-certified organic
Cons
- Not significant source of fiber
- Pretty standard ingredients
Ferira loves that this superfood powder features a unique blend of nutritious ancient grains, including millet, amaranth, buckwheat, and quinoa. It also includes a variety of fiber-rich pulses like garbanzo beans, lentils, adzuki sprouts—along with nutrient-dense pumpkin, sunflower, and chia seeds.
Best beet powder: HumanN SuperBeets
Pros
- Grown in USA
- Dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO
Cons
- Single superfood
- Some additives
A favorite superfood powder of nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, M.D., is organic beets. “Beets are rich in vitamins C, B6, and folate, iron, magnesium, and potassium; plus they contain gut-nurturing fiber,” she says. “The most significant nutrient in beets is betalain which are powerful antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory effects, too.”
Best beet crystals: Gaia Herbs Red Beet Soluble Crystals
Pros
- Organic
- Non-GMO
Cons
- Single superfood
- Unclear sustainability measures
Another great beet option: beet crystals. “You can use them to top anything and they have a delicious crunch—kind of like healthy Pop Rocks,” says Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. “You can stir the crystals into water or juice or add them to smoothies, but I really like just taking a spoonful. The crystals are made from beet juice and deliver the power of beets, without all the cooking.”
Best maca powder: Anthony's Organic Maca Root Powder
Pros
- USDA-certified organic
- Gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan
- No preservatives or artificial ingredients
Cons
- Single superfood
Maca is a root that’s been cultivated and used for centuries. Rich in fiber, vitamin C, fatty acids, and other vital nutrients, it's also considered an adaptogen, a unique group of herbal ingredients used to support your health. Cording says this is one of her go-to superfood powders: “I use it to make homemade energy balls that also have cacao powder, sunflower seed butter, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt," she says.
Best mushroom powder: Your Super Magic Mushroom Mix
Pros
- USDA-certified organic, non-GMO
- B-corp certified
- Transparent about ingredient sourcing
Cons
- Limited use (for lattes, not blending into other foods)
- Strong flavor profile
Mushrooms are certainly having a moment (just see our mushroom coffee story for proof), and Largeman-Roth is a fan of Your Super’s Magic Mushroom latte blend, which includes cacao, chaga, ashwagandha, reishi, lucuma, and cinnamon. “It’s nice for winding down at the end of the day, or you can add it to coffee in the morning for a side of adaptogens with your caffeine,” she says.
Best raw cacao powder: Navitas Organic Cacao Powder
Pros
- USDA-organic, non-GMO, grown with regenerative practices
- Gluten-free, vegan, Kosher
- Certified B Corporation, Fairtrade
Cons
- Single superfood
- Limited uses
Raw cacao is a powerful ingredient to add to your well-being routine. It contains polyphenols to help fight oxidative stress, and can be fantastic for supporting brain health. As nutritional psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D. previously shared with mindbodygreen: "Those flavanols [in cacao] increase blood flow to the brain…They are involved with short-term memory and in the areas where neurogenesis (new brain cell growth) happens in the brain." As for our go-to raw cacao powder brand, Navitas is a favorite.
Best lucuma powder: Zint Raw Organic Lucuma Powder
Pros
- Certified organic, non-GMO
- Gluten-free, Kosher, vegan
Cons
- Single superfood
- Limited uses
Lucuma powder is a low-glycemic (GI) sweetener alternative which also contains valuable vitamin C, polyphenols, and carotenoids. Compared to table sugar or other traditional sweeteners, it’s also a better source of dietary fiber—which helps support blood sugar levels and gut health.
Best acai powder: Botanic Origins Acai Powder
Pros
- USDA-organic, non-GMO
- Raw, gluten-free, and vegan, no additives
- Ethically-sourced, wild harvested
Cons
- Single superfood
Acai bowls have gained popularity over the years, but you don’t need to head to your local smoothie shop to get the benefits of this nutritious berry. This freeze dried powder contains all the vitamin C, polyphenols, and flavonoids—without all the added sugar of some smoothie blends.
Best goji powder: Sunwarrior Raw Organic Goji Berry Powder
Pros
- Vegan, gluten-Free, Kosher
- USDA-certified organic, non-GMO
Cons
- Single superfood
Another beneficial berry worth adding to your diet, goji powder is a fantastic way to get the nutrients of this superfood in a convenient form. This juice powder makes for a great alternative to sugary drinks, or a simple smoothie, yogurt, or even salad add-in. (Learn more about the nutritional perks of goji berries here.)
Best camu powder: Sunfood Raw Organic Camu Camu Powder
Pros
- USDA-certified organic, non-GMO
- Vegan, gluten-free, raw
Cons
- Single superfood
Another super berry, camu-camu is full of vitamin C and flavonoids anthocyanins which can help bolster your body's free-radical-fighting ability. It’s also a favorite of integrative family physician Madiha Saeed, M.D., who recommends camu-camu for its ability to strengthen immune cells and their critical functions. This powder from Sunfood takes great care in preserving the abundance of vitamin C in these berries, by drying and milling them into a powder at a low temperature.
Best adaptogen powder: Goldune Goldmine Adaptogen Powder
Pros
- Certified organic
- Sustainable packaging
- Small-batch
Cons
- Pricey
Packed with adaptogenic ingredients like functional mushrooms (chaga, reishi, cordyceps, and astralagus) along with ashwagandha—this blend is all about supporting the body and mind. We also love that it’s an organic, sustainable powder created by woman-owned brand Goldmine Wellness.
Best turmeric powder: GoldynGlow Goldyn Mylk Turmeric Spice Blend
Pros
- USDA-certified organic
- Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan
- No artificial sweeteners, refined sugar, or fillers
Cons
- Can stain or leave residue
- No super fruits or veggies
“My favorite superfood powder product is a functional blend of turmeric, spices, and adaptogens,” says Mascha Davis, R.D. She personally loves Goldyn Glow, which features an Ayurvedic-inspired blend of traditional spices and botanicals. "I really like the taste, the organic and pure ingredient profile and the anti-inflammatory benefits. I use these turmeric blends all the time in everything from golden lattes to soups.”
Best powder bundle: Life Wild Rainbow Trio
Pros
- USDA-certified organic, non-GMO
- Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, sugar-free
- Unique ingredients
Cons
- Pricey
This trio of superfood powders checks so many important nutrition boxes. The Reds blend includes ingredients like berries, olives, and herbal botanicals; Greens covers cruciferous veggies, grasses, and teas; and Ambers features cacao, seeds, and fermented foods—for a well-rounded bundle to add to your routine.
Who can benefit from using a superfood powder?
Superfood powders are an excellent fit for most people looking to boost their diet with functional botanicals and plant-origin ingredients, to gain some extra important nutrients and phytonutrients into their day. While these superfood blends are not intended to take the place of whole fruits, vegetables, vitamins and minerals, it can certainly make your eating plan more diverse which will provide wide-ranging health benefits, from gut health to immune resilience.*
Certain botanicals have interaction considerations, so individuals with specific health considerations and medication use should check with their doctor before incorporating any new supplement into their health regimen.
The takeaway
Superfood powders can be a fantastic addition to your pantry essentials. There are a wide variety on the market that offer various benefits depending on their ingredients. Consider your personal nutrition needs when buying the best product for you, and always keep quality, sourcing, and packaging in mind.
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal trainer. She has spent her editorial career focused on health and well-being, and formerly worked for Women’s Health and Health. Her byline has also appeared in Men’s Health, Greatist, Refinery29, HGTV, and more. In her current role she oversees, edits, and writes for the health, food, and movement sections of mindbodygreen.