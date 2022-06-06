Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.

At mindbodygreen, we know that food can be a powerful tool to create positive change in the body, and support overall well-being. That's why we're always looking for new ways to level-up our daily nutrient intake and nourish our body with super ingredients. One simple, go-to product we love for this very reason? Superfood powders!

What is a superfood powder?

It's always great when your existing diet provides your body with a diverse array of nutrients to thrive, but enhancing your eating habits with a superfood powder can easily slip some extra vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fiber, and other healthy ingredients into your day. Superfood powders are often formulated from dehydrated whole foods (generally fruits and vegetables), herbs, or other botanicals and ground up to fit into an array of dishes, smoothies, and more.

Superfoods like leafy greens and berries are known as such for their nutrient-dense properties, which can aid in boosting your natural energy, supporting your immune system, and providing vital antioxidants to the body. Superfood blends with functional fibers and other gut-centric ingredients can also support digestion and GI health overall.*

While there are a growing number of superfood powders on the market today, not every pick meets the same standards. When shopping for a superfood powder, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN offers you a few suggestions to help cut through the noise. Some of her optimal factors to look out for include: