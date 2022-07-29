Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.

Rather than spending extra time in the kitchen, these services let you explore robust menus, order what you want, and have it delivered weekly—and the options don’t end there. You can find meal kits, pre-made entrées, and heat-and-eat frozen picks that can be ready in a matter of minutes.

Sometimes the hardest part of sticking to a healthy eating plan is simply the extra commitment to making your own meals. It’s a long process once you factor in the time spent finding nutritious recipes, shopping for ingredients, and actually cooking your meals. Luckily, the best healthy meal delivery services solve this problem by offering well-rounded options suited to a variety of eating plans.

What to look for in healthy meal delivery services.

First things first, the healthiest diet for you depends on your body. With that in mind, we asked registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN to help define what exactly a healthy meal delivery service really looks like on a broader scale.

“It’s similar to how I would define ‘healthy’ for homemade meals,” Cording explains. “Meals that provide a nourishing balance of protein, healthy fat, and fiber with lots of vegetables, minimal added sugar, and low to moderate amounts of sodium, with an emphasis on whole and minimally processed food.”

Along with searching for well-rounded recipes, Cording recommends keeping an eye out for services that provide sustainably-sourced proteins, such as wild fish and organic poultry, or minimally processed plant-based options, such as tofu, beans, and tempeh. She also notes that it’s important to have options to filter for personal allergies or restrictions.

Other green flags for Cording go beyond the recipes to the service themselves—she suggests services that make it easy to pause or cancel your subscription, as well as options that offer easy-to-follow recipes that are ready in 30 minutes or less.

Of course the red flags are equally important. She tells mbg that it’s a “big turnoff” when a brand doesn’t make the ingredient lists and nutritional information of its recipes easy to find.

Another potential issue? She warns against “companies making big health claims about their foods or promising that they will have sweeping health benefits.”