This Program Is Helping Me *Finally* Prioritize Myself & Put My Health First

This Health Coaching Program Helps You Take A Passion For Wellness To The Next Level, According To Rave Reviews
Health and well-being has been even more top of mind these last couple of years—which is one of many reasons we need health coaches now more than ever. So many people have felt called to this path, in order to help others take control of their health journey and bring well-being to the masses.
Health Coach Certification
An approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the NBHWC
Deciding to become a health coach is just the first step, though. There are so many different factors to take into consideration when choosing a program that will be a good fit for you and your skillset. Depending on the amount of time, money, and previous knowledge you have, there are certain courses that may be better suited than others.
Here at mbg, we know how important it is to take a holistic approach to well-being, which is why we created our own NBHWC-approved Health Coaching Certification. This program provides an integrative approach to wellness while offering the insights of highly qualified experts, to give you applicable skills and knowledge for any future health endeavor.
And don't just take our word for it! We've been thrilled to get glowing feedback from our current students. Here, we've rounded up some of their input about the course and experience with HCC so far:
"Every class, I am reminded of why I chose this journey and how great the coaching program is and will continue to be."
"In January 2022, I told myself that this would be my year. The year I finally make myself a priority and put my passion of health and wellness first. In March, I signed up for the mindbodygreen health coaching program, and I am extremely happy with my decision.
"Even though we are only in week four, every class I am reminded of why I chose this journey and how great the coaching program is and will continue to be. The current health coaches that lead our class are amazing mentors, and I truly feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of this program. They're all so knowledgeable, easy to talk to, kind-hearted, and a joy to be in class with.
"All my life, I was never one to want to participate in class, until now. The comfortability you feel amongst other students and the health coaches is unmatched. Everyone encourages you to be yourself and allows you to speak freely without judgment. You feel heard! Also, you make so many new friends that share similar values and goals, which is one of the best parts. Don't hesitate in joining mindbodygreen, you won't be disappointed!”
—Anonymous
"The instructors and support staff at mindbodygreen have made the program interactive and supportive in a way few other virtual courses have succeeded at."
"The mindbodygreen health coaching program has been amazing so far. The content we have covered has already made me a better coach to my current clients, and I am confident I will pass the boards after completing the program. The instructors and support staff at mindbodygreen have made the program interactive and supportive in a way few other virtual courses have succeeded at. I can't wait to see myself progress over the next four months as I continue to hone my coaching skills and become a better me in the process!"
—Anonymous
"I have found that it is extremely enriching."
"I have enjoyed every second of this program. There is so much valuable information, and I love the structure of it. I also like the fact that there are two different times to take the classes a day, which allows a lot of people to be able to continue with the course in spite of obstacles that may show up on any particular day.
"In my personal case, I have found that it is extremely enriching to take both options of classes—the different styles of teaching allow us to open up possibilities for different questions and discussions that give us the opportunity to grow even more.
"Maya, Callie, Joyce, and Katrina do a wonderful job as moderators and are able to make sure that all of our questions are answered. I love our coaches, Danya and Emily, who are grounded and engaging." (You can read all about the faculty here.)
—Anonymous
"I cannot wait to learn more."
"I loved the first session, it was so interesting to hear everyone's thoughts, answers, and experiences! I cannot wait to learn more."
—Anonymous
"Thank you to all of you at mbg health coaching program."
"Thank you to all of you at mbg health coaching program for this first introductory week! It was great to kick off the program with the live sessions and to have those two opportunities to connect with others in a virtual face-to-face! It was also nice to see staff members face-to-face as we begin the program! It is a nice platform to review the content of the week and to also have a space to get questions answered in real time! You all did an awesome job this week, and I am appreciative of you and your hard work and time as you pulled together these initial presentations!"
—Anonymous