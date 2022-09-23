4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Just like everyone should see a doctor at least once a year, the majority of the population would also benefit from meeting with a health coach to create a baseline plan for supporting their overall well-being. Whether you’re looking to improve your diet to address particular needs, build a sustainable sleep schedule, or figure out the best form of exercise for your body, a health coach is an asset for just about anyone.

"Health coaches help you to discover and implement practices that can sustain long-lasting improvement to your overall health and well-being," meditation instructor and certified health coach Pilin Anice previously told mbg. Beyond addressing obvious health concerns, health coaches can help you build habits that support your goals so you can be the most well-rounded version of yourself. It’s their expert insight that takes your health plan to the next level.