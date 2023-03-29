Adding This To Your Coffee Is "Magic" For Controlling Cravings, Says An MD 

"The real magic here is mixing your caffeine with fat,” she declares. You see, fat slows the release of caffeine, which ultimately prolongs that dopamine hit. Caffeine itself provides more of a jolt of dopamine—that’s why you may experience a rush of energy only to crash hours later. “What the fat does is slow that absorption down, so that you're getting a more sustained release,” Shah adds.

In terms of which healthy fats to choose, you can go ahead and stir in a spoonful of grass-fed butter, ghee, or coconut oil. The latter especially adds a smooth, rich taste to your drink in addition to some noteworthy benefits: The MCTs in coconut oil have been shown to be satiating,2 potentially reducing caloric needs throughout the rest of the day.

Coconut oil is also thought to increase insulin sensitivity3 , which is helpful in balancing blood sugar—coffee can spike blood sugar in the short term4 , which results in that aforementioned crash later on (that’s also when folks may start to reach for the sweets).