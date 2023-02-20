Cravings are fueled by dopamine, says Shah, as opposed to nourishing your body. That said, you can “hack” those cravings by giving yourself a big burst of dopamine in a slightly altered way. Enter, intermittent rewards.

“Intermittent, unexpected rewards have the biggest burst of dopamine and the highest chance of getting embedded in that pathway,” says Shah. When you experience an unexpected reward, imagine your body receiving a big explosion of dopamine. So try giving yourself an intermittent reward, say, three times a week—but this time, you choose a healthier reward. If you’re trying to kick a refined sugar habit, perhaps you reward yourself with dark chocolate unexpectedly.

When the reward pops up—maybe it’s a reminder on your phone—take a break and truly enjoy that dark chocolate. “Do a little bit of cognitive behavioral therapy,” says Shah. “Say, ‘I am so amazing that I'm choosing this dark chocolate. This is going to be so delicious. This is the highest quality dark chocolate.’”

The only caveat: Make sure that your intermittent rewards are truly random. “It can't be Monday, Wednesday, Friday at noon—it has to be intermittent,” Shah says. “And that is a way that you can actually retrain your brain to love that chocolate and feel a big burst of dopamine.”