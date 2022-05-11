In addition to the sourcing info, there are two main forms of caffeine in terms of its speed of delivery and action: instant release and extended release. The type of caffeine determines how quickly you absorb it and your caffeine plasma (blood) levels rise, and then ultimately, how it affects you.

Typically, caffeine is consumed as instant-release caffeine. This form can be found in food, drinks, and supplements. It’s rapidly absorbed by the body, leading to increased caffeine plasma levels that can drop as quickly as they rise. (Hello, caffeine crash!)

Extended-release caffeine, also called sustained-release caffeine, is considered cutting-edge, science-backed technology. It's found in innovative supplements like mbg’s focus+ (along with instant-release caffeine, so you get focused energy benefits immediately and throughout the day).* This unique type of caffeine from green coffee beans is specially designed (and clinically shown) to slowly release over several hours, resulting in a steady flow of energy and cognitive gains.*

As Ferira explains, not only is sustained-release caffeine novel, it's also next level when it comes to efficacy in our brain and body. "The sustained-release Xtenergy caffeine that's provided in focus+ leverages absorption technology to extend the caffeine release profile and timeline beautifully," she shares. "It's like smoothing and balancing out the caffeine curve and avoiding spikes in blood levels of caffeine, and thus, precipitous drops on the way down," Ferira adds.

And thankfully all this fancy science results in practical, enhanced benefits for alertness and mood, while buffering against the infamous caffeine crash.*