 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Drink Coffee Too Close To Bed? A Sleep Expert's Trick To Digest It Faster

Drink Coffee Too Close To Bed? A Sleep Expert's Trick To Digest It Faster

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert

Image by Javier Pardina / Stocksy

February 23, 2022 — 10:31 AM

As a three-to-four cups of coffee a day kind of person, I’ll be the first to admit that my caffeine habits can occasionally impact my sleep quality. In general, I don’t become highly energetic or jittery, but when my coffee consumption slips well into the evening, tossing and turning can ensue. 

I know that a late afternoon pick-me-up or an espresso with dessert will never be totally off the table for me, so I'm always on the lookout for small ways to ways to consume caffeine a little more mindfully and healthily. And I recently learned about one that was way too good not to share.

The link between broccoli intake and caffeine levels.

According to clinical psychologist and ​​board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., aka "the sleep doctor," caffeine has a half-life of six to eight hours. Meaning if you stop drinking it at 2:00 p.m., only 50% of it is out of your body by 10:00 p.m. This is why Breus recommends cutting off caffeine early in the afternoon if possible.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(232)
sleep support+

However, Breus explained during a recent roundtable discussion on the science of sleep, “if you happen to have caffeine late at night, broccoli may help you digest it faster."

It sounds absurd, but stay with me here! According to a 2007 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Drug Metabolism, broccoli induced the liver's cytochrome P450 enzymes, which helped to metabolize caffeine in participants. To put things in context, they ate 500 grams of broccoli (about five and a half cups of chopped broccoli) and 100 milligrams of caffeine in tablet form (i.e., the approximate caffeine content in one cup of coffee).

A more recent meta-analysis of 23 dietary intervention trials shows that cruciferous veggies, including broccoli, as well as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, radish, and watercress also support the metabolism of certain substances. (Plus, these cruciferous veggies are nutrient-dense and thus, stellar for other reasons, too). Interestingly, the P450 enzyme especially impacted by these vegetables was CYP1A2, which also happens to be the primary metabolizing enzyme for caffeine!

“So if you do have a late-night latte, just order some steamed broccoli,” Breus suggests. Eating these cruciferous veggies steamed limits the likelihood of bloat—something you certainly also want to be mindful of before bed!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line. 

If you happen to drink your coffee too late into the evening, and you’re worried it’ll disrupt your sleep, try snacking on a bit of broccoli. Studies suggest it may help metabolize some of the caffeine that keeps us up at night. And if you're not convinced broccoli will do the trick, consider following up your brew with a science-backed sleep supplement, like mindbodygreen's sleep support+, which promotes deep and restorative sleep without the melatonin hormone.*

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(232)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(232)
sleep support+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Recipes

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance
Functional Food

This Lesser-Known Grain Is Packed With Fiber, Protein & Important Minerals

Andrea Jordan
This Lesser-Known Grain Is Packed With Fiber, Protein & Important Minerals
Spirituality

Today Is An Auspicious Day For Relationships, According To Numerology

Sarah Regan
Today Is An Auspicious Day For Relationships, According To Numerology
Integrative Health

This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter

Alecia Zielinski
This Supplement Puts Me In A Summery, Feel-Good Mood — Even In Winter
Beauty

The Makeup Product This Beauty Editor Wears Daily & Swears By For Her Glow

Alexandra Engler
The Makeup Product This Beauty Editor Wears Daily & Swears By For Her Glow
Mental Health

Do You Identify As An Overachiever? You May Have This Type Of Anxiety

Julie Nguyen
Do You Identify As An Overachiever? You May Have This Type Of Anxiety
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: These Are My Nonnegotiables For A Positive Mood Long-Term

Jason Wachob
I'm A Neuroscientist: These Are My Nonnegotiables For A Positive Mood Long-Term
Home

This Houseplant Has A Dramatic Look & Doesn't Need Much Light

Alex Shea
This Houseplant Has A Dramatic Look & Doesn't Need Much Light
Integrative Health

Is This Supplement The Secret To Optimizing Your Vision & Eye Health?

Morgan Chamberlain
Is This Supplement The Secret To Optimizing Your Vision & Eye Health?
Motivation

I'm A Body-Neutral Trainer: How To Set Fitness Goals (Other Than Weight Loss)

Kristie Larson, CPT
I'm A Body-Neutral Trainer: How To Set Fitness Goals (Other Than Weight Loss)
Spirituality

Why You Can Expect Plenty Of Joy This Week, From An Intuitive

Natasha Levinger
Why You Can Expect Plenty Of Joy This Week, From An Intuitive
Beauty

This Is The Best Hair Oil To Use Before You Blow-Dry, Top Stylists Say

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Best Hair Oil To Use Before You Blow-Dry, Top Stylists Say
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-broccoli-can-help-you-digest-caffeine-more-quickly
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!