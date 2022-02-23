Eat This If You Drank Coffee Too Close To Bedtime, Says A Sleep Expert

However, Breus explained during a recent roundtable discussion on the science of sleep, “if you happen to have caffeine late at night, broccoli may help you digest it faster."

It sounds absurd, but stay with me here! According to a 2007 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Drug Metabolism, broccoli induced the liver's cytochrome P450 enzymes, which helped to metabolize caffeine in participants. To put things in context, they ate 500 grams of broccoli (about five and a half cups of chopped broccoli) and 100 milligrams of caffeine in tablet form (i.e., the approximate caffeine content in one cup of coffee).

A more recent meta-analysis of 23 dietary intervention trials shows that cruciferous veggies, including broccoli, as well as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, radish, and watercress also support the metabolism of certain substances. (Plus, these cruciferous veggies are nutrient-dense and thus, stellar for other reasons, too). Interestingly, the P450 enzyme especially impacted by these vegetables was CYP1A2, which also happens to be the primary metabolizing enzyme for caffeine!

“So if you do have a late-night latte, just order some steamed broccoli,” Breus suggests. Eating these cruciferous veggies steamed limits the likelihood of bloat—something you certainly also want to be mindful of before bed!