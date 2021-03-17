Many of us have favorite, go-to healthy foods and supplements we like to keep in our refrigerator and pantry. But did you know, to formulate the ingredient matrix in those foods and vitamins, it takes a cross-functional team of experts—often including a registered dietitian?

Trey Sanders, M.S., R.D., CFS is just that—a food scientist and R.D. who specializes in nutrition product development. For the past decade, Sanders has developed many innovative food and dietary supplement products for international brands, including Wonderful Pistachios, Continental Mills, and Bulletproof 360. Sanders is currently the research and development manager at Bulletproof 360 in Seattle.

Sanders and I recently connected to chat about this year’s National Nutrition Month focus on personalized nutrition. I also got to learn more about his personal dietary approach, plus foods Sanders can’t get enough of right now, including one particular cruciferous veggie.