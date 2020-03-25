What I Eat In A Day: David Asprey, Creator Of Bulletproof, Tells All

 Skip to content

What I Eat In A Day: David Asprey, Creator Of The Bulletproof Diet, Tells All
Dave Asprey
Entrepreneur and Author By Dave Asprey
Entrepreneur and Author
Dave Asprey is the founder & chairman of Bulletproof. He is a three-time New York Times bestselling science author, and host of the Webby award-winning podcast Bulletproof Radio.
Last updated on March 25, 2020

Many people recognize me as the founder of Bulletproof Coffee (coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter, and Brain Octane oil), but you might not realize that I also was able to biohack my body to become a stronger, healthier person. I lost 100 pounds without counting calories or excessive exercise; in the process, I founded Bulletproof and created a cookbook based on my philosophy of eating.

On the Bulletproof Diet, I eat plenty of healthy fats, organic vegetables, grass-fed meats, while avoiding sugar, grains, and processed foods. That said, the Bulletproof lifestyle is all about eating well and feeling satisfied without the cravings. Here's a glimpse of what I typically eat in a day.

6 AM: Breakfast

bulletproof coffee

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

No surprise, I start every morning with Bulletproof Coffee. (Here's how to make it with zero caffeine, if you're trying to quit coffee!) The coffee is made with a blend of Upgraded Coffee, Brain Octane Oil and unsalted grass-fed butter. I love it, because it kills my hunger and food craving for hours and gives me serious focus and energy all day long.

12 PM: Lunch

salmon tacos

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

If I’m not at home (which is common with my travel schedule), I will usually try to grab lunch at a paleo or vegan restaurant. No matter where I am, my ideal lunch usually consists of a moderate amount of wild fish and lots of vegetables. Salmon is a beautiful form of precious omega-3 fatty acids and tastes great in tacos (in a coconut tortilla, of course) with a side of veggies and guacamole.

6 PM: Dinner

Hanger steak recipe

Photo by Photo courtesy of author

When I am in town, I usually try to have some sort of grass-fed, high-quality meat for dinner with my wife and kids. One of my favorite meals from my cookbook, Bulletproof: The Cookbook, is a hanger steak with herb butter recipe. It’s quick to make, super filling, and delicious (it also includes greens or root vegetables depending on the season). It’s makes a great lunch option, too!

7 PM: Dessert

sweet potato ice cream

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Typical ice cream, while it's a yummy treat, can have tons of sugar and a load of other unnatural ingredients with little nutritional value. For a dessert, I’ll sometimes have a bowl of my “Get Some” ice cream. It is made with eggs, Upgraded Vanilla, grass-fed butter and a few other ingredients. I like to try different flavors—a sweet potato version with coconut flakes is one of my favorites.

