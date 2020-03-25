What I Eat In A Day: David Asprey, Creator Of Bulletproof, Tells All

Many people recognize me as the founder of Bulletproof Coffee (coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter, and Brain Octane oil), but you might not realize that I also was able to biohack my body to become a stronger, healthier person. I lost 100 pounds without counting calories or excessive exercise; in the process, I founded Bulletproof and created a cookbook based on my philosophy of eating.

On the Bulletproof Diet, I eat plenty of healthy fats, organic vegetables, grass-fed meats, while avoiding sugar, grains, and processed foods. That said, the Bulletproof lifestyle is all about eating well and feeling satisfied without the cravings. Here's a glimpse of what I typically eat in a day.