Both coffee and espresso can be good sources of bioactive plant compounds that contribute to your health when you drink them responsibly.

“All coffees contain natural bioactive substances; one of which is chlorogenic acid, which has important health benefits,” says Li. “These include protection of the circulatory system, activation of metabolism, and reduction of inflammation6 .”

Because of these beneficial compounds, coffee consumption has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease7 and improved cognitive functioning8 . Plus, the high antioxidant count in coffee makes it a beverage of choice amongst longevity experts. Metabolic health expert Alexis Cowan, Ph.D. even named coffee as one of her grocery essentials for healthy metabolism on the mindbodygreen podcast.

However, the amount of chlorogenic acid in your brew is affected by its roasting process. The more a coffee bean is roasted, the lower its chlorogenic acid content falls9 . This means that lightly roasted and medium roasted coffees will have a higher concentration of these beneficial plant compounds than dark roasted coffees—a category that espresso typically falls in to.