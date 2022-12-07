One study published in the European Journal of Nutrition9 looked at coffee's effect on metabolic syndrome, a group of conditions that can increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic health conditions. (FYI: One in three adults currently has metabolic syndrome.) In the study, researchers found that participants who drank more than three cups of coffee per day had lower BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, and triglycerides, as well as higher HDL cholesterol than study volunteers who drank less than 1 cup per day.