The general limit for daily caffeine intake, according to the FDA, is 400 mg1 (i.e., about four cups of coffee a day is shown to be safe for healthy adults). However, if you know your caffeine metabolism runs on the slower side—or four cups make you feel jittery—cutting yourself off at two cups a day is probably a better idea.

The goal here is to limit the side effects of consuming too much caffeine2 , which include inadequate hydration and trouble falling asleep (just to name a couple)—both of which can influence your skin.

To ensure your cup of coffee doesn't influence your sleep, try to cut off consumption at least four to six hours before going to bed, as studies show that a dose of caffeine (specifically a hefty 400 mg dose3 ) can interrupt your sleep.