Here’s the thing—when it comes to choosing the best alternative milk, it’s not necessarily about which nut or seed you choose. Instead, Kelley-Chew says, “I look for milks that are unsweetened and have as few ingredients as possible.” You’ll want to keep an eye out for added oils (canola, vegetable, sunflower seed, etc.) and added sugars.

While a clean ingredient list should be the first priority, you can also find different benefits and drawbacks depending on the milk you choose. Sorry to say: Oat milk and rice milk are two alternatives Kelley-Chew tends to stay away from. Rice and oat milk are likely to cause a blood sugar spike, she says, and tend to come sweetened. What’s more, these kinds of milk tend to have less protein than some other popular competitors.

Not sure which milk to choose instead? Here’s a quick list of options that may be more blood sugar-friendly: