PSA: You Can Make A Healthy Mocha—Here Are The Ingredients You Need
Cutting back on added sugar doesn’t have to mean eliminating the entire sweet flavor profile from your daily menu. Natural sugars are found in plenty of good-for-you foods like berries, stone fruits, and even chocolate. Well, raw, dark chocolate, to be specific.
Traditional milk chocolate varieties have likely been processed and, as you would expect, packed with added sugars. This makes it difficult to enjoy your favorite chocolatey desserts and beverages without the inevitable sugar high — and eventual crash. Here’s our favorite go-to natural cocoa product and how to use it in your morning coffee for a delicious mocha, but healthier.
How to make a healthy mocha.
What you’ll need:
- 1 to 2 shots of espresso
- 1.5 cups milk of your choice
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- A milk frother or electric whisk
How to:
First, you’ll want to get your shot or two of espresso handy. If you don’t have an espresso machine at home, you can also do this with coffee. Simply use 1.5 cups of coffee and 1 to 2 shots of milk instead.
After your coffee base is ready, it’s time to froth your milk. If you have an at-home frother, have it on deck. Otherwise, an electric hand whisk should do the trick (you can also use a blender!). Before you begin the frothing process, toss a scoop of the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder into the milk.
Once you’ve reached a consistency and temperature you like, pour your milk and espresso into a cup, top with a dash of cinnamon, and voila: a healthier version of a classic mocha to satisfy your sweet craving. Yes, it really is that easy.
The best part about this mocha is that it’s flavored with rich, organic cocoa powder and sweetened with organic monk fruit extract for a delectable, yet sustainable daily chocolate fix. Bonus: It’s packed with skin- and gut-loving ingredients including hydrolyzed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine, vitamins C and E, and more.* Who knew a mocha could be so healthy?
The takeaway.
If you’re trying to limit your added sugars but still have a sweet tooth, you may consider this healthy take on a classic mocha your new go-to. While it’s packed with rich chocolatey flavor, you won’t be filling your coffee with artificial sweeteners. Plus, collagen supplementation has a long list of benefits—here’s a full breakdown if you want to dive into the science behind the supplement.
