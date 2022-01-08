 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity, If You're Curious

This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity, If You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

January 8, 2022 — 10:24 AM

What’s the healthiest way to brew your morning coffee? Many experts recommend a French press or pour-over method, as it requires the least processing and retains the coffee’s flavor and antioxidants. Others love a rich cup spiked with a healthy source of fat (like coconut oil or grass-fed butter) to nourish your brain health and support energy levels throughout the day. 

And then we have Dan Buettner: The longevity expert, National Geographic fellow, and founder of Blue Zones shares his top foods for living longer on the mindbodygreen podcast, one of which happens to be a very specific type of coffee. Here, his all-time favorite brew. 

The best type of coffee for longevity.

Regular coffee consumption itself has been associated with an improved life span, thanks to the brew’s fair share of antioxidants, as well as caffeine and trigonelline, which can support cognitive functioning. But Buettner specifically touts Ikaria coffee, or commonly referred to as "Turkish coffee."  

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.

Functional nutrition training testimonial

“It's ground very finely and then boiled, and that process seems to bring out these oils, these polyphenols that are good for your heart," he says. In fact, a 2013 study in the journal Vascular Medicine found that elderly participants who drank boiled, Ikaria coffee had improved endothelial function (which plays a role in blood clotting and overall heart health). And on the subject of polyphenols, one large study in Europe reported that a higher intake of these powerful antioxidants was associated with a longer life span.

If you can’t get your hands on this special type of coffee, don’t fret: Buettner asserts that the drink itself is a Blue Zones staple. "Coffee is also common in Sardinia; it's common among the Nicoya," he adds. "I just think it's one of those beverages that you can enjoy with impunity, and it's probably good for you as well." 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Due to its sky-high polyphenol content, Buettner is partial to Ikaria coffee when it comes to supporting longevity. However, most brews will boast antioxidant polyphenols—Ikaria coffee just has a lot of ‘em!. And of course, know your own body and coffee consumption sweet-spot: It is possible to go overboard on caffeine.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Immune-Supporting Habits Experts Say Are Nonnegotiable This Year

Abby Moore
3 Immune-Supporting Habits Experts Say Are Nonnegotiable This Year
Healthy Weight

An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?
Routines

Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move

Sarah Regan
Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move
Beauty

The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro

Alexandra Engler
The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers
Integrative Health

Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About

Emma Loewe
Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time
Personal Growth

The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram

Ryan Lui, M.A.
The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram
Home

Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?

Sarah Regan
Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?
Integrative Health

3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day

Abby Moore
3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Love

Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?

Stephanie Barnes
Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-coffee-for-longevity

Your article and new folder have been saved!