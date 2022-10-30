Filtered coffee typically requires a paper filter. This can be your run-of-the-mill drip coffee pot machine or a Chemex, for example. Unfiltered coffee is just the opposite—examples being French press, percolators, or espresso.

So which one is healthier, you might wonder? Cowan mentions this 2020 investigational study 1 that set out to determine if coffee brewing methods had anything to do with longevity and overall health. To sum it up: Filtered coffee came out on top.

“The individuals who drank unfiltered coffee had higher mortality rates and higher incidences of cardiovascular illness compared to people who didn’t drink coffee or drank filtered coffee,” Cowan says. This is because the paper filter catches various potentially problematic molecules that, if consumed, can lead to oxidative stress and inflammation. Researchers theorize these can drive up mortality risk and cardiovascular illness over time.